Interim Everton boss David Unsworth: We need a win for the fans

David Unsworth says Everton are desperate for a win and are relishing the chance to finally get back to Goodison Park.

The Blues take on Watford on Sunday afternoon, looking for their first win in all competitions since the end of September.

It’ll also be the first game of Unsworth’s temporary managerial reign at Goodison Park, following away games at Chelsea, Leicester City and Lyon.

Speaking to the media at Finch Farm, Unsworth said: “You play the cards you are dealt (in terms of fixtures). It will be great to be back at Goodison. I know the fans will be behind us.

“When our fans get behind us, there's no better place (than Goodison Park) to play football. I know that will happen on Sunday.”

Needing a win

Everton haven’t won since the 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth, losing their last five consecutive fixtures for first time since 2005.

The Blues, and Unsworth, are desperate for a win. The interim boss has failed to make his case to take the position on a permanent basis by continuing to make the mistakes that cost Ronald Koeman his job.

"I'm proud to be Everton manager,” the former Everton defender commented.

“But, it's not about me, it's about what's best for the club. We need a win for the fans and the players.

"We all need to come together and win a game of football.”

 