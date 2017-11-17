Manchester United Predicted XI vs Newcastle: Returning trio to feature?

Manchester United have been handed a huge lift in terms of team news ahead of Saturday's evening contest against Newcastle United.

Jose Mourinho confirmed in his Friday afternoon press conference that Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Marcos Rojo are a part of the squad after finally recovering from their injuries.

Victory crucial

United will go into the game at Old Trafford desperate to collect maximum points after a recent dip in form left them eight points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Prior to the international break, Mourinho's side picked up a hard-earned 1-0 win against Tottenham, before travelling to Chelsea the following week, where they left empty-handed yet again in a 1-0 defeat. Newcastle, on the other hand, haven't fared much better recently, recording two 1-0 losses at the hands of Burnley and Bournemouth.

Team News

As mentioned before, the breaking team news is that Pogba, Ibrahimovic, and Rojo are ready to feature, as Mourinho stated:

"All three selected for the match."

"With Paul... I can speak because he's back and I didn't like to speak when he was injured. Manchester United this season before the injury and after the injury there are qualities in our football."

"Zlatan, last season, we played with him every minute almost until he was injured. This season we learned how to play without him."

"We've played in a different way but he's a very important player for us and of course welcomed back."

Meanwhile, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick remain doubts following minor injuries.