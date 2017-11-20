Manchester United need a relatively injury-free season to challenge for Premier League title, says Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes that the Red Devils can still challenge current leaders Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Pogba, alongside striker Zlatan Ibrahimović and defender Marcos Rojo were all deemed fit by boss José Mourinho and were welcomed back to the squad to face Newcastle on Saturday after lengthy injuries.

Their returns were pivotal as United thrashed the Magpies 4-1, the French midfielder setting up Anthony Martial's goal and netting himself as José Mourinho's produced a fine performance.

City are currently eight points clear at the top-flight summit, but the 24-year-old is hopeful of catching their neighbours provided they can keep a contingent.

Speaking to the club's official channel, MUTV, afterwards Pogba spoke of how important it is to have as many players fit as possible in order to mount a serious title challenge.

Pogba says United are still targeting title tilt

"I've trained very hard to come back fit," he revealed. "The season is really long so we have to be fit – not only me but all the players. To win the league we need all our players. When you have one injured here, one injured there, it doesn’t help. It’s always better to have a full team."

Pogba - whose creativity was sorely missed in his 12-game absence - noted that Ibrahimović and Rojo are both back and praised the pair for how they "kept believing and worked hard to come back."

"We need them to win the league and we’re really glad they’re here," Pogba added.

United are still without captain Michael Carrick, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly all due to injuries and midfielder Pogba went on to talk about the difference between the Premier League and in Italy.

"Most of last season I had injuries but small ones. You just have to recover well because the Premier League is different to Italy – it’s more intense and you just have to think about recovery, then you have more games," he said.

On his own return from injury, he explained: "Otherwise, I just feel good, just to come back I’ve trained very hard to come back fit. The season is really long so we have to be fit – not only me but all the players."

Pogba was voted fan’s Man of the Match for his influential return and received an overwhelming 87 per-cent of the votes ahead of goalscorer Martial and fellow forward Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United play away to Basel in the UEFA Champions league on Wednesday, another game in which Pogba will be hoping to contribute another dazzling display as they look to book their place in the next stage of the competition.