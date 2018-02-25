Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea: Lukaku inspires Red Devils comeback to move back to second place

Romelu Lukaku came back to haunt his former side on Sunday afternoon as he scored one and assisted one as Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford to move up to second in the Premier League table.

It was Antonio Conte's side that took a deserved lead in the game just after the half hour mark when Willian finished off a crisp move to put his side in front.

United responded well to going a goal behind though and Lukaku stepped up to equalise seven minutes after his side fell behind.

The home side then got a winner 15 minutes from time when a fantastic cross from Lukaku was headed into the back of the net by Jesse Lingard.

The result was huge for United as they had to win to get back to second place, while Chelsea know that they have to bounce back quickly as they are now outside the top four.

Both managers brought back their main players to the starting lineup

The big team news before the game saw Paul Pogba return to the starting lineup for United as the home side were set up to play in a 4-3-3 formation, while Alvaro Morata returned to starting lineup for Chelsea as they set up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Positive start from Chelsea

Straight from kick-off, the visitors looked dangerous, passing the ball around very well and they almost scored with their very first chance of the game.

Morata was the man who missed the chance after a left-footed cross from Marcos Alonso found the striker a few yards out from goal, but his volleyed strike came back off the bar much to the relief of the United fans and players.

The Blues continued to look dangerous but they were almost caught out on the break when Anthony Martial played a great ball into the box to find Alexis Sanchez in space but the winger hit his shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Willian did finally give Chelsea deserved lead

Chelsea though did finally get the breakthrough that their play deserved just after the half hour mark. The goal came from a counter attack after United lost the ball and a brilliant one-two from Willian and Eden Hazard, found the Brazillian in on goal and he smashed the ball home past David de Gea.

It was up to United to respond after falling behind and they did just that as seven minutes after going behind, United got themselves back on level terms.

Lukaku levelled proceedings before half-time

Lukaku finally scored against one of the big teams for United after a slick passing move ended with Martial playing the ball to Lukaku and he calmly slotted the ball home into the net.

You could see that the equaliser finally gave the home side confidence in the game as they tried to get themselves in front but the visitors defended well as the sides went into the break on level terms with an exciting second half sure to come.

Cagey start to the second half

The second half started much more cagey than the the first did as both teams didn't let each other create any chances until just after the hour mark.

Danny Drinkwater almost caught De Gea out from a long way out but fortunately for the Spanish keeper he managed to collect the ball at the second attempt before it went over the line.

That chance seemed to waken the United players up though and out of nothing Lukaku almost scored his second goal of the game.

Sanchez played a cross into the box which Lukaku connected with acrobatically which forced Courtois into making a very good save.

Lingard came off the bench to net the winner 15 minutes from time

You could since that the United players wanted the winner more as the game went on and they gave themselves a great chance of winning the game when Lingard, on as a second half susbtitute, headed home a fantastic cross from Lukaku.

After going in front , though, it was clear that Jose Mourinho wanted his team to see the game out but that was dangerous and they got lucky towards the end when Morata put the ball into the back of the net but he was flagged offside but replays showed he was onside.

That though was as close as the visitors came to getting an equaliser as determined defending form the home side saw them get a crucial victory and move back to second in the table, while Chelsea are down to fifth.