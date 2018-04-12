Mohamed Salah: Playing for Liverpool is something special

Mohamed Salah reaffirmed his commitment to Liverpool, ​banishing fears that the Egyptian could be set for an early Anfield exit this summer, with various clubs across Europe keen on the talismanic forward.

The 25-year-old has scored 39 goals this season, notching his latest goal in the Champions League semi-final win against Manchester City​. That took his tally to 8 goals in the competition alongside Roberto Firmino, with the duo scoring more times in a single European campaign than any other player has managed in the club's history.

Embed from Getty Images

Salah reiterates how settled he is at Liverpool amid fears of large summer bid

Smashing Fernando Torres' record of most goals scored in his debut season, Salah currently holds the best goal tally for a single campaign, three ahead of Robbie Fowler and eight ahead of former-Kop favourite Luis Suarez.

"There's something very special about playing for Liverpool," Salah told CNN. ​"The Champions League nights are special for the fans too. You can feel it on the streets."

​"The atmosphere in that first game against Manchester City was the first time I had really seen something like that. When we saw the draw, everyone knew it would be a difficult game, but I said we had to be positive and win. That's what we did."

Salah confirming his love for Liverpool will certainly warm the heart and while Torres, Suarez and Sterling all made similar comments before heading for the exit door, there remains an optimistic tone on Anfield as Klopp looks to guide his side towards a new era.

Top-four looks relatively nailed on while the Champions League could offer some silverware for The Reds; none of Roma, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich will threaten Liverpool too much prior to Friday's draw. After all, they did just beat the Champions elect.

Embed from Getty Images

Another Player of the Month Award for Mo

Six times and counting.

In just 44 appearances for the club, Salah has notched six Player of the Month awards, emphasising the monumental impact the 25-year-old has had for Klopp's side.

Six goals in five games, including a brilliant solo effort against Watford that saw him wrong-foot three defenders before prodding the ball home to complete his first hattrick for the club, saw him pip Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the award as his form shows no signs of slowing down for what remains of this campaign.

With Liverpool flying high at present, it's hard to see Mohamed Salah being swayed away from such an intriguing project under Klopp's management. Real Madrid and Barcelona will no doubt try their luck this summer, but Salah certainly seems at home where he is.