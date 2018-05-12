Kane stars, but time will tell if Spurs achieving top-four finish is enough

Tottenham Hotspur started the campaign with a lot of ambition and hoped to finally achieve silverware this season.

However, the season ended just like the last two campaigns, where all the North-London giants managed to achieve was another top-four finish.

It is yet to be seen if the achievement is good enough, as table position is not something which can define success for teams like Spurs.

Achieved, underachieved or overachieved?

Spurs' progress under Mauricio Pochettino is being admired by even club rivals, and so it should be as for the first time in decades, the team will play in Europe’s elite competition for the third consecutive season.

However, the beginning of next season will actually define if Spurs achieving top-four finish was enough to be termed as a success, and the reason is the future of club stars.

Right-back Kyle Walker left the club for Manchester City before this season and has won a Premier League title under Pep Guardiola.

There were reports in the media that full-back Danny Rose and centre back Eric Dier are on Manchester United’s wish list for the next season, whereas there are constant rumours of European powerhouses monitoring the situation of the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

With so much uncertainty regarding some of the finest products at the club, calling top-four finish a success even while playing away from home will be a statement which might prove to be completely wrong.

Defeat, but with grace

Newcastle United came to Wembley on the back of three defeats, out of which in the match against Watford, the team looked short of ideas.

However, the Magpies were impressive to say the least in their game against a top-four side on their home, where they managed to register 14 shots on goal.

Had it been any other day, things could’ve been completely different as there was close penalty calls on Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie as well.

With such a performance, manager Rafael Bentiez will be pleased to say the least going into the final game of the season, as a top-10 finish will be a great achievement considering how the transfer windows went over the year.