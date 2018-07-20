Luke Shaw says it's time to 'show what I can do' during pre-season

After a turbulent few years at Old Trafford, Luke Shaw is intent on making his mark in Manchester during this coming season and become the Reds first-choice left-back.

The 23-year-old made the switch from Southampton to United back in the summer of 2014 for a then-record transfer fee for a teenager.

The £30 million price tag, as well as the hype surrounding Shaw after his previous season’s form and his addition to England’s World Cup squad, made Shaw’s first few months at Old Trafford tough.

Shaw only made 16 appearances that season for the Reds, and with the change in management and his frequent injury problems, his game time has somewhat dwindled since his big-money move.

However, he is now free of injury and ready to put in the hard work this pre-season and show United boss Jose Mourinho that he deserves to be one of the first names of the team sheet.

Shaw told the Manchester United website: “Its time for me to show him (Mourinho) over the next few weeks in particular what I can do and why I deserve to be in his team.”

“A year ago, today I was injured and doing rehab but I look at this year as being able to do a full pre-season and, right now, things are going really well and I feel really strong.”

Tough going

Shaw will have a tough job on his hands to regain the number one left-back spot after the form of Ashley Young both last season and during England’s run to Semi-Finals at this summer’s World Cup.

As well as Young’s form, there has been much speculation surrounding United’s transfer activity and that Mourinho might be looking to bring in another full-back following Daley Blind’s exit.

Nevertheless, Shaw is ready to put his tough start at United behind him and make up for lost time, and that starts next week when United take on AC Milan in the Reds first pre-season game in the United States.