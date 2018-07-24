Mourinho impressed by Sanchez in San Jose stalemate

Manchester United manager José Mourinho appeared satisfied with Alexis Sanchez’s performance in his sides goalless draw with San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Sanchez was delayed in joining his teammates on their tour of the United States following issues with his Visa.

"We are not a team"

United, still a weakened side with many of their best players still missing after their World Cup commitments struggled against one of America’s lower sides.

However, Mourinho seemed unfazed by the result.

“We are not a team. We’re a group of players from different teams,” he told MUTV after the game.

“Some are first team, some under 23s, some coming from loans and going on loan, some are younger, under 18s.

"We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but [it’s] one more training session.”

Star man Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez stood out in the stalemate in California. In the first half the Chilean had a shot on goal from a free-kick in the first half but saw it sail wide of the post.

The 29-year-old had a hand in one of United’s best chances of the game when he set up Luke Shaw.

However, it was another near miss for the Red Devils.

Mourinho was full of praise for Sanchez after the game and spoke of him highly.

“Good for Alexis,” said Mourinho. “He needed this and he made a good effort, a good physical effort, which is important for him in this moment.”

Andres Pereira got his chance against San Jose Earthquakes

Although the Portuguese didn’t seem impressed with attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira despite claiming otherwise.

“Pereira performed okay” but could play “even more simply”.

“He has the personality to want the ball and to organise, I’m happy,” he added.

United will remain in California for their game against AC Milan early on Thursday morning and will be looking to turn their International Champions Cup campaign around.