Barcelona to continue to monitor Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United

Spanish giants Barcelona plan to continue monitoring Paul Pogba’s relationship with Manchester United, according to reports.

The Catalan club are reportedly well aware of the Frenchman’s issues at his current club.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has privately accepted and understands why the Red Devils have chosen to wave away their interest in the midfielder this summer but has refused to rule out a potential move with the Spanish transfer window still open.

January transfer deal

The Telegraph believe the deal is being driven by Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola with the Catalan club prepared to work with him in order to secure a January transfer.

United rejected a bid in the region of $50 million plus centre-back Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes who both signed for Everton on deadline day [31st August].

Pogba captained the Red Devils in their 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Pogba was handed the captain's armband for United’s opening 2-1 victory against the Foxes, however, his comments after the game hinted at tensions behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

“If you’re not happy, you cannot give your best,” he said. “There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

Barcelona President still hopeful of Pogba signing

Bartomeu was asked about Pogba’s transfer saga after Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Sevilla in the Super Cup. “I won’t speak of any names,” said the Barcelona president.

“We have respect for all clubs and there are 20 days left [of the Spanish summer transfer window.

“We’ll see which players come out. We’re focused on the league, so it’s best to ask [Eric] Abidal, [Ramon] Planes or Pep Segura about players."

Adding: "There’s still time to do business.”

If a deal cannot be negotiated before the end of the Spanish window, it is almost certain that Barcelona will return with a new offer in January or even next summer with a vastly improved offer for the 25-year-old.