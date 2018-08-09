Everton complete deadline day swoop for Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and André Gomes

Everton have completed their deadline day double swoop for Barcelona pair Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

Mina, the 23-year-old Colombian defender, joins the club for a fee of around €30 million and signs a five-year deal with the Blues whilst Gomes joins on a year-long loan. Everton will also pay the full amount of the Portuguese midfielder's wages.

The Barca pair underwent a medical in Barcelona on Deadline Day as the Blues sent a delegation, including doctors, to finalise the deals with the European giants.

Mina had been the club’s top centre-back transfer target for a number of weeks found negotiations found tough and were, at one point, ready to walk away and switch their focus elsewhere - notably Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo.

Instead, the World Cup standout will swap the Nou Camp for Goodison Park.

However, Barcelona will also hold an undisclosed buy-back clause for the defender said to be in the region of €60 million.

On his move, Mina told EvertonFC.com: “I know about Everton’s players and I look forward to being able to play with my new team. I have spoken a lot to the coach and I know his passion for Everton and determination to be successful.

“I am also determined to do my best for Everton.”

A fresh start for Gomes

Signing Gomes, albeit on a temporary basis, ticks a big box for many Everton fans who hoped the club would secure a central midfielder.

Whilst Idrissa Gueye’s play has been impressive, neither he nor Morgan Schneiderlin have the ability to pick out forward passes on a regular basis.

In Gomes, the Blues will have a midfielder who can dictate the pace in middle and can turn defence into attack pretty quickly.

“I’m delighted to sign for this fantastic club - it’s a good day for me,” Gomes told EvertonFC.com.

“Everton always was a big option for me, especially after speaking with the coach, Marco Silva. Every discussion we’ve had was very important in making me feel his confidence about my game.”

He continued with his compliments of his new boss, stating: “Everybody in Portugal knows how Marco Silva works and his abilities as a coach.

“For me, it was really good to speak to him because I know how good he is and I feel motivated to work with him and to play for Everton, a great club.”

However, he doesn’t come without question marks.

His spell at the Nou Camp has been nothing short of nightmarish following his move from Valencia.

A fresh start with regular game time in the Premier League may just the ticket to reinvigorate his career.

Yerry, across the Mersey

Everton boss Silva made his feelings clear during pre-season that his side required more central defensive options.

Michael Keane has been unimpressive in pre-season, Mason Holgate has been injured, Phil Jagielka has finally looked a player coming into the twilight of his career and Ashley Williams was sent packing for Stoke City.

He was glowing with his remarks on signing a new defender.

“Mina is a quality player, a good defender, strong in the challenge and in the duels,” he told the club’s website.

“He has good knowledge of the position he plays and he is good on the ball as well. He will contribute in the build-up play and will also be very strong at defensive and offensive set-pieces.”

Silva will also be hopeful the club can confirm a deal for Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma after they agreed a loan deal with the London club.