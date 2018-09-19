BSC Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: Pogba leads from the front to seal opening win for United

Paul Pogba was the star of the show for Manchester United as they strolled to a 3-0 victory against BSC Young Boys in their Uefa Champions League Group H opener in Bern on Wednesday evening.

Pogba, who was named captain for the game as Antonio Valencia was rested, stepped up to score two goals before half-time and then later went on to set up Anthony Martial, who scored his first goal for United since January.

The Swiss champions though showed some promise in the game but in the end United's class shone through as they opened their campaign up with an important victory.

Dalot finally made his debut for United

Jose Mourinho handed Diogo Dalot his full debut for the club after his move in the summer, while Martial and Marcus Rashford also were handed a rare start.

The hosts showed some early promise

In terms of the game itself, the hosts started the game really positively and they almost took the lead when Guillaume Hoarau headed narrowly wide from a great cross.

They continued to pile forward and from out of nowhere, Mohammed Camara unleashed a strike from a long way out which forced David de Gea into making a smart save.

That flurry of attacking play from the hosts seemed to spark United into life and they almost took the lead with Rashford flicking the ball onto the post from a Luke Shaw cross.



Pogba's brillance handed United the lead in the 35th minute

Despite that chance though, the visitors weren't playing all that well until a moment of magic from Pogba saw United take the lead in the 35th minute.

The french midfielder picked the ball up on the edge of the box before playing a one two with Fred, before curling a wonderful left-footed into the top corner of the net.

Pogba added a second from the penalty spot just before half-time

After scoring the opener, the visitors started to look more in control and they doubled their lead just before half-time from the penalty spot.

The penalty was awarded when Shaw's cross hit Kevin Mbabu's hand and the referee had no hesitation in awarding the spot kick.

Pogba stepped up to take it and calmly slotted the ball into the top corner of the net to score his and United's second goal of the game.

Not long after that, the referee blew his whistle for half-time with United in control of the game but they had to aware of the threat that the hosts possessed in the second half to see the game through.



Martial added a third for United after a brilliant counter attack

The start of the second half was much more pedestrian as United decided to sit back and hit the hosts on the break and that worked a treat as they made it 3-0 in the 66th minute.

The goal was created by Pogba, who drove forward with the ball, before playing a great through ball to Martial, who put the ball into the back of the net via a deflection to score his first goal for the club since January.

Camara somehow failed to get a consolation goal for the hosts as United held on for the important three points

Credit to the hosts though, they kept going despite the scoreline and somehow they failed to a register a goal when a great cross into the box found Camara unmarked but somehow the defender put the ball wide with the goal at his mercy.

United could have added a fourth in the final few minutes as Juan Mata, on as a second half substitute, hit an effort just wide of the goal with the goalkeeper beaten.

It didn't matter though as United saw the game through until the end without much fuss to seal an important win in their opening group game ahead of their games with Valencia and Juventus coming up in the next few weeks.