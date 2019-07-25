Manchester United's Eric Bailly stretchered off in pre-season friendly against Tottenham

Injury-prone Manchester United defender Eric Bailly appears to have suffered another major setback after being stretchered off during Thursday’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ivory Coast international was introduced at half time but was replaced by Axel Tuanzebe little over 10 minutes later in his side's 2-1 win over their Premier League rivals.

The centre back appeared to twist his knee while attempting to block Heung-Min Son’s shot at goal. After receiving treatment on the sideline, Bailly managed to get back to his feet before hesitantly calling for a stretcher.

Bailly left the stadium on crutches and with his left knee in a brace.

Bailly’s injury struggles

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries since signing for the Red Devils back in 2016 and was restricted to just 18 appearances in all competitions last season, with repetitive long-term ankle and knee injuries. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has admitted that ‘it doesn’t look good’ for the defender.

“It seems as if he’s [Bailly] twisted his knee,” said Solskjær.

“We have to wait for some scans. At the time the first look didn’t look great.”

So what does it mean for Eric Bailly’s future at the club?

Bailly, whose position at United could become under threat should the club sign Leicester City defender Harry Maguire for what could be a world-record fee for a defender.

The extent of Bailly's injury is not yet known but it could speed up United's chase to secure the signing of the England international.

Prior to his injury, the defender was reportedly fretting over his future. The 25-year-old now only has one year remaining at United and the club are yet to begin talks regarding an extension.

If the Maguire deal were to go ahead, he would most likely line up alongside Sweedish centre back Victor Lindelof, who was one of the club's star performers last season.