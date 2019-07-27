Liverpool v Napoli Preview: Reds looking to get back on track following US tour

Liverpool will entertain S.S.C. Napoli on Sunday evening at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh with the fans set to travel in their thousands.

In front of over 60,000 fans, Liverpool are looking to bounce back after failing to win any of their three fixtures on their tour of the US. The Reds lost 3-2 to Bundesliga side Dortmund and 2-1 to La Liga outfit Sevilla and then drew 2-2 last Thursday with Portuguese team Sporting Lisbon.

The Reds will then wrap up their pre-season schedule next Wednesday evening when they face Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de Geneve in Switzerland.

Napoli out for revenge

Liverpool and Napoli are more than familiar with each other, having been paired in the same Champions League group last season.

An injury-time winner from Lorenzo Insigne got all three points for Napoli in October, but Liverpool were able to win by the same score-line in the final group game, a result that enabled them to go through to the next round at the expense of their Italian opponents.

The Reds also hammered Napoli 5-0 in a friendly in Dublin a year ago in a pre-season friendly.

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti will, therefore, be hoping for revenge in Sunday's encounter, and will be confident given the fact that his opposite number Klopp is still missing several first-team players.

Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino, Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal winger Sadio Mane will return to the fold next week, after being given extended holidays following their endeavours in the Copa America and Africa Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp's injury list continues to grow, with the news from Anfield earlier this week that full-back Nathaniel Clyne could potentially miss the majority of next season, after rupturing his knee in training. Xherdan Shaqiri has also not kicked a ball in pre-season so far, and Naby Keita has not featured for the club since the back end of the previous campaign, where his good run of form was disrupted by niggling injuries.

Who to watch out for

Divock Origi has been able to stake his claim for a starting berth in the Liverpool side, with four goals in pre-season so far.

Liverpool's star attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino may take some time to get up to speed, so the Belgian forward, who scored the decisive second goal to bring the Champions League trophy back to Anfield last season, will be fully aware that he may lead the line when Liverpool start their competitive campaign against Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley in the Community Shield in eight days time.

Liverpool fans at Murrayfield will be hoping to catch a glimpse of Dutch teenage defender, Sepp van den Berg. The 17-year-old joined the club from Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle for £1.3m earlier this summer, and after getting international clearance, he made a brief cameo as an 89th-minute substitute in the draw with Sporting Lisbon.

Napoli's star man and captain, Lorenzo Insigne will again be out to be the scourge of Liverpool.

The winger, who was once described by former Naples favourite Goran Pandev as the 'Italian Messi' scored 14 goals in all competitions last season and is part of a free-scoring front three with Belgian forward Dries Mertens and Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Carlo Ancelotti has also splashed the cash to bring in defender Kostas Manolas from Serie A rivals Roma. The Greek centre-back joins the club for a fee of €34m and should be an excellent partner for Senegalese colossus, Kalidou Koulibaly, for Napoli going forward.

What the managers have said

Speaking to the official Liverpool Echo in the lead up to Sunday's match, Jurgen Klopp has been heaping praise on striker Divock Origi, and how he has continued his excellent form in the latter stages of the previous campaign in the early weeks of pre-season.

He said: "Divock made the decisive step in the last couple of weeks of last season, and he deserved it.

“Not only because he trained, it's like (the problems he had) fell off him.

“Since he got that injury (against Everton in April 2016), it was just glimpses here and there. But then we were training and you saw it – Divock's back. It is the Divock Origi the whole world wanted.”

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has been outlining his thoughts on how his side have got on in pre-season so far.

Speaking to the official Napoli website after last Wednesday night's 3-3 draw with Serie B side Cremonese, he said: "We're already building on last season's foundations and will try to add something new".

"The focus on possession remains, we're just trying to play a bit further up the field, which means running a few more risks."

Kick-off at Murrayfield is at 5pm UK time and is live on LFCTV.