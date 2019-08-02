'Pogba's future at United is down to him', claims Rooney

Wayne Rooney thinks that Paul Pogba's future is best served at Manchester United, but has admitted that it is ultimately down to his former teammate to prove his commitment to the club.

The French midfielder, who led his country to the FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia last summer, has long been on Real Madrid's radar and the Spanish giants remain an interested party as speculation has grown about his future at Old Trafford.

His old club, Juventus, remains another possible destination, where Pogba could line up behind another superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Star is born

At 26-years old, Pogba is an established player but age-wise he is still a couple of years off his peak, and United's record goalscorer Rooney believes that the playmaker with an eye for goal has the potential to get even better if he remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project.

The DC United striker told ESPN, "It's obviously down to the club, to the board, to the manager, but I think also to the player.

"If the player wants to stay, he'll stay and prove what a good player he is. Behind the scenes, I'm sure they're working on whether to keep him or whether to let him go".

After spending his prodigal years in his homeland, Pogba joined United's youth set-up in 2009 from Le Havre and began his senior career two years later.

European adventure

Despite his obvious talents, however, he was always on the periphery of the first team, turning out on just seven occasions in all competitions, and he departed for Juventus in 2012 as long-serving manager at the time Sir Alex Ferguson could not offer him regular football he was looking for.

Across four years in Turin, his star rose considerably as he inspired La Vecchia Signora to four successive Serie A crowns and two Coppa Italia trophies, alongside a plethora of individual awards including the prestigious Golden Boy in 2013 and making it into the UEFA Team of the year in 2015.

With this status came a higher transfer fee in an inflated market, and Pogba returned to Manchester United in August 2016 for a then-world record price of £89.3 million (€105 million).

Return to Old Trafford

Pogba's second spell at Old Trafford has been characterised by inconsistency - captain-worthy performances in Jose Mourinho's Europa League and League Cup-winning side in the 2016-17 season, offset by lacklustre efforts in the Portuguese's latter days in charge.

The World Cup winner did show bursts of his best form when Solskjaer took the reins midway through the last campaign, especially in the record-breaking run of eight successive away victories at the start of Solskjaer's time in charge earlier this year.