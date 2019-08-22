Christian Eriksen will only leave Spurs for one of three clubs 

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the upcoming season and could leave once his deal expires.

Eriksen rejected a move to Manchester United this summer with his desired destination as either Juventus, Barcelona or Real Madrid, according to reports.

Spurs reportedly offered the midfielder a deal worth £200,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player at Tottenham alongside Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele, however, Eriksen is said to have no interest in having discussions with the club.

Eriksen already replaced?

The North London side announced the signing of highly-rated midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on transfer deadline day as a potential replacement for the Danish international.

Tottenham will be disappointed with the departure of Eriksen after failing to sign Paulo Dybala before the English transfer window shut.

There have been no reports of a bid being made for Eriksen as Real Madrid remain strongly interested in signing Paul Pogba, meanwhile, both Juventus and Barcelona are already stocked with players in his position.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he does not know whether Eriksen will stay at the club, after claiming that his squad is 'unsettled' with the current transfer speculation with players leaving the club.

''Of course, we still need to wait to see what happens with our squad.

“Maybe some players are still in a situation where things can happen.

"We are not a closed squad where nobody is going to move. Maybe nobody will move. The circumstances are that things are still open.

“The market in Europe makes things difficult in the way that we work and this type of situation doesn't help the coaching staff to create a good dynamic.”