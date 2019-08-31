The Warm Down: Record-breaking Reds stay perfect

Liverpool retained their spot at the top of the Premier League after a comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Burnley.

Chris Wood's own goal from a deflected Trent Alexander-Arnold cross opened the scoring for the Reds, and goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino wrapped up all three points for the visitors.

Here are some of the key talking points from Turf Moor:

Liverpool's full backs remain a constant threat

An obvious perception, but Liverpool's full backs continue to instil fear into opposition back lines.

Alexander-Arnold's deflected cross which led to a goal settled any nerves, whilst Andy Robertson linked up brilliantly with Mane down the left hand side to create a plethora of chances from the wide areas.

Jordan Henderson formed an unlikely partnership with Alexander-Arnold down the right hand side, but it proved effective with the two England internationals taking turns to overlap each other, allowing for Mo Salah to play in a more central position.

Both full backs remain integral to Jurgen Klopp's tactics, and the pair will look to continue their form against Newcastle after the international break.

Record Breakers

Along with three points the Reds also broke a number of club records, an indication of the both the mentality and quality in the squad.

Today's win means that Liverpool have won their last 13 league games, eclipsing the club record set by Kenny Dalglish's side, who experienced their winning run between April and October in 1990.

The win also means that they match the club record of 10 Premier League away fixtures without defeat, a record that was only set between August and December last year.

Liverpool are now also 21 league games unbeaten, equalling their best run under Klopp.

A clean sheet

Burnley's failure to score meant that the red half of Merseyside obtained their first clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

The UEFA Men's Player of the Year Virgil van Dijk once again formed a solid partnership with Joel Matip, who himself has showed his quality since the back half of last season.

Adrian was called in to action on a few occasions, with the Spaniard able to produce some good saves against the Clarets. The clean sheet will surely help the backup goalkeeper's growing confidence.

Mane shows his frustration

With five minutes to play goalscorer Mane was replaced by Divock Origi, with TV cameras picking up the Senegalese international's distinct frustration whilst he was coming off the pitch.

However it was not the substitution that had infuriated the fan favourite - his anger stemming from his strike partner Salah's decisions in the final third.

There were a few occasions that the Egyptian could have provided either Firmino or Mane with sights on goal, instead deciding to have ultimately wasteful efforts of his own.

The actions of Mane may have worried a few fans at the time, but Liverpool's number 10 seemed to settle his animosity on the bench as the game came to a close.