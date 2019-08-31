Manchester United "heading in the right direction," claims Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his Manchester United are heading in the right direction, despite a run of poor results.

United have failed to win since the start of the season after battling out a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton.

Time for a plan B?

The Red Devils’ poor performance means the have now picked up just five points out of their first four opening Premier League matches this season and for some, it's becoming a struggle to stay optimistic. However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær believes his team are heading in the right direction.

"We have a clear plan and we believe in the players and believe in the way we do things," said Solskjær. "You can say it's long-term but we deserved to win the last three games as well.

"And the one thing you cannot control in football is results and outcomes. You can control the effort, attitude, what we're doing in training. We're on the right track, we're working and, as I said to the boys, we need to learn to win these games.”

Same old story

Last weekend, United were cruelly defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace despite being the better side and it was a similar story today. Over the last two games, Solskjær's side has a total of 43 shots on goal, scoring just twice.

"I don't know how many shots we've had today and in the last game against Palace but it's a matter of taking those chances and that's what football is all about, getting it inside the posts.

"But we'll get there, we're working on it, and so delighted for Dan [James] with his strike again, he's had a fantastic impact since he's come and he can give us quality in both ways of football."

We're still true to ourselves

United had over 20 minutes to break down a Southampton side reduced to 10 men following referee Mike Dean’s dismissal of full-back Kevin Danso. Marcus Rashford and summer signing Daniel James both came close but were unable to find the finishing product to beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

"We weren’t clinical enough,” said Solskjær. “It is getting there though. It just hasn’t been clinical enough in front of goal. We should have won today, as well. It is not a dip in form, it is a dip in results.”

"We should've finished the game off after 1-0. We started well, created chances, places everywhere for Mata and James to run into. After dominating for 20-25 minutes we gave them a chance to come back in by not scoring the second and being careless on the ball.

"But we're in the right direction. We make mistakes, but we're still true to ourselves."