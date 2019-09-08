Roy Keane has doubts over United's Harry Maguire

Roy Keane admits he still has doubts over Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire’s defensive abilities following his move from Leicester City this summer.

The world’s most expensive defender

The England international has started all four of United’s Premier League fixtures so far, but United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.

Although Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender following his £80 million switch to United, Keane has worries over his defensive capabilities.

“He’s done okay”

Maguire also featured in England’s 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on Saturday and, speaking to ITV Sport, Keane admitted that he was still not fully convinced by the Three Lions international.

“I think he has done OK,” said Keane on ITV when asked to analyse Maguire’s first few games for the Red Devils.

“We were talking about how good he is on the ball, but defensively I still think he’s… I still have one or two question marks over him.”

Defensive exposure

Although the centre back has looked impressive during his debut matches for the club, the Red Devils have still leaked goals and experienced the same defensive vulnerabilities as they did last season despite new additions to the side.

"I always worry about his pace on the turn,” added Keane. "I remember the first goal against Crystal Palace where he’s not doing the basics, covering round his other centre-half."

‘Listen he’s 26 years of age now, you’re worried if you’re pointing these things out to him.’

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright was quick to defend Maguire and rationalize the price Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær paid for him.

Maguire was one of three players signed by the club earlier in the summer. He joined winger Daniel James who signed from Swansea and former Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka as United’s latest signings.