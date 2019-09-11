Liverpool vs Newcastle: The last five meetings

Liverpool will look to continue their flawless start to the Premier League season when they host Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds return home after the international break, having comfortably beaten Burnley 3-0 away at Turf Moor prior to the two week hiatus, and could make it five wins out of five if they beat Saturday's visitors.

After back to back losses at the beginning of the season, Newcastle have responded well by picking up four points out of a possible six in their last two league games, holding firm against Tottenham to grind out a superb 1-0 win away from home and also picking up a point against Watford.

If the Magpies are to win, it would be the first time they have won a league game at Anfield in the 21st century, their last coming in April 1994.

Ahead of this weekends clash, here are the last five meetings between the pair.

5. Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League, 2015/16 season)

The Reds were in pursuit of a Champions League spot towards the back end of the 2015/16 season, but would eventually fall short due to a lack of consistency, highlighted by this 2-2 draw at home to Newcastle.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring just two minutes in with a snapshot effort which flew past Karl Darlow, and not long after Adam Lallana doubled Liverpool’s lead when he curled the ball into the top left corner in front of the Kop.

Just moments into the second half Simon Mignolet would misjudge a cross from Vurnon Anita, which Papiss Cisse subsequently headed home to reduce the deficit. With 20 minutes to play, the Magpies found their equaliser when Jack Colback's deflected shot found its way into the Liverpool net, giving Newcastle fans a glimmer of hope in their relegation battle.

Reds legend Rafael Benitez was in the opposing dugout this game, and was given a warm reception back at the club with whom he won a Champions League and FA Cup amongst other honours.

Newcastle would eventually get relegated, two points away from safety, as bitter rivals Sunderland avoided the drop.

4. Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League, 2017/18 season)

Liverpool’s high-flying start to the season was halted when they travelled to Newcastle in 2017, who experienced a successful first season back in the Premier League after a year absence.

Phillipe Coutinho fired the Reds into the lead half an hour into the game with a trademark long range effort, the goal coming just weeks after the Brazilian requested a transfer amid interest from Barcelona.

The home side were able to find an equaliser before the end of the first half, when Joel Matip's tackle on Joselu in the Liverpool box deflected off of the striker, edging past Mignolet to find the bottom corner of the net.

Klopp’s side were frustrated by Benitez’s men throughout the second half, who absorbed constant efforts from a front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, who would go on to score 91 goals between each other that season.

3. Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League, 2017/18 season)

It was a bitter March night when Liverpool played host to Newcastle in the reverse fixture, but the conditions didn’t stop the red hot Salah and Mane from picking up goals and consolidating the Reds' the top four spot.

With not long to go in the first half Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continued to impress in his debut season, carving the Magpie defence open to free up Salah who slotted the ball through Martin Dubravka’s legs to open the scoring after a number of attempts on goal.

After the interval Mane gave his side a two goal cushion after some good build up play with Firmino, producing an intricate, curling effort which proved to be Liverpool’s 200th Premier League goal under Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle ended the week two points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play, but they surprisingly ended up finishing 10th and in the top half of the league after a string of impressive performances.

2. Liverpool 4-0 Newcastle (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

The Reds asserted their dominance and intentions of winning the Premier League title with this magnificent Boxing Day display against the North East club, hitting them for four and putting the home side six points clear at the top of the table.

An early corner fell to Dejan Lovren in the box, who thumped a volley into the top corner to give him his first goal of the season and Liverpool the lead.

The scoring didn’t resume until after the first half when Salah converted a penalty 47 minutes in after being caught by Paul Dummett in the box, Liverpool's first penalty at home in the Premier League for 424 days.

With 10 minutes left Xherdan Shaqiri, who had been the focal point of frequent Reds attacks, put his name on the score sheet when he tapped in a driven Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to make it three.

Fabinho wrapped up the scoring and the three points with a late header, his first and his only Liverpool goal to date.

1. Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

In one of the most thrilling games of the Premier League season, the Reds knew anything but a win would see them virtually out of the title race with Manchester City setting the pace.

The visitors got off to a flyer when Virgil van Dijk headed in the opener, completely unmarked in the box when he met Alexander-Arnold’s cross in the air.

Newcastle would a deal a blow Klopp’s men when Christian Atsu equalised 20 minutes in after Salomon Rondon's shot was blocked by Alexander Arnold's arm.

Once again the Scouser was heavily involved in the game when he produced a delightful cross to the feet of Salah, who tucked the ball into the bottom right corner.

The home sure would not give up though, and when Liverpool couldn’t clear a corner they capitalised. Venezuelan Rondon finally got his goal with a fierce volley 54 minutes in.

As the game was coming to a close the Reds tried desperately to keep themselves in the title race, and they found their answer from Divock Origi.

The in-form Belgian has a knack for coming up with important goals for Liverpool and this one was no different, heading the ball past Jamaal Lascelles and Dubravka to grab the winner.

Klopp’s record-breaking season was littered with games like this one, highlighting the determination and resilience of the transformed Liverpool squad.