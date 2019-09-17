Which Manchester United youngsters should start against FC Astana?

After a mixed start to the Premier League season, Manchester United will now turn their attention to their Europa League campaign.

United won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017 and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be targeting a repeat of that success.

The Europa League could also prove to be a brilliant platform for some of their exciting academy graduates.

Therefore, we've looked at five young players who should start for the Red Devils against FC Astana on Thursday night.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe enjoyed a successful loan spell at Aston Villa last season, and Solskjaer has decided to keep him in the first team squad this year.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have established themselves as United's first choice centre-back's but Tuanzebe is third in line.

The 21-year-old is strong in the tackle, composed on the ball and good in the air, and he would benefit from a start against FC Astana.

Playing in a European competition will help his development and Tuanzebe could eventually take Lindelof's place in the first team.

James Garner

United spent last summer searching for a new holding midfielder but Garner could provide a solution from within the club.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut in February, and he recently signed a new long-term contract at United.

Garner is seen as the next Michael Carrick due to his composure on the ball, intelligent decision making and excellent passing range.

With Nemanja Matic coming to the end of his career, the Europa League will give Garner some valuable first team experience.

Angel Gomes

The No.10 role has been a problem for United this season as nobody has been able to make the position their own.

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira haven't been convincing in that role, but Gomes could benefit from their poor form.

The attacking midfielder is a natural playmaker with excellent vision, close control and quick footwork.

Gomes has waited patiently for a chance under Solskjaer, and he could seize the opportunity and break into the first team if he impresses against FC Astana.

Tahith Chong

Chong came off the bench against Leicester to make his first appearance of the season, but he will be hoping to play from the start on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has shown some glimpses of his talent in pre-season, and the winger loves to display his pace and trickery.

United have a variety of options for the left wing but Daniel James and Marcus Rashford need a rest so Chong will benefit from the squad rotation.

The Dutchman is far too good to be playing reserve team football and the Europa League is his best pathway into United's first team.

Mason Greenwood

The striker is regarded as one of the best young talents in England after scoring 41 goals for United's youth teams last season.

Solskjaer decided against signing a replacement for Romelu Lukaku because he put a lot of faith in Greenwood instead.

The 17-year-old has come on as a substitute in four of United's five games this season, but he needs to be playing regularly from the start.

Greenwood deserves a chance to shine as United's centre forward against FC Astana, and he could soon become a regular in Solskjaer's side.