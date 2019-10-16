Triple injury boost for Liverpool ahead of trip to Old Trafford

Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah are all in contention for Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford on Sunday after injuries, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Alisson has been out since August, Matip has missed the Reds' last two games and Salah appeared to be a doubt after hurting his ankle in the win against Leicester City last time out.

But their progress means Jurgen Klopp could take a near-full contingent to Manchester as his side look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Alisson back in training

Alisson, the winner of the FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper Award, has not featured since the opening game of the Premier League season.

The Brazilian picked up a calf injury in the 4-1 win over Norwich City and has had to be gradually nursed back to fitness.

Following some optimistic assessments from Klopp prior to the international break, he has now returned to full team training and could replace deputy Adrian this weekend if he is deemed 100% fit.

The Reds will be hopeful last season's Golden Glove winner can boost their tally of clean sheets, which currently stands at just two.

Matip recovering from knock

A series of excellent Matip displays was interrupted by a slight injury sustained away at Sheffield United last month.

The centre-back subsequently sat out the games against RB Salzburg and Leicester, with first Joe Gomez, and then Dejan Lovren, called upon to deputise.

But Matip, who no longer represents Cameroon, has been able to focus on building his fitness during the international break and is now said to be training as normal.

He is therefore likely to slot back in alongside Virgil van Dijk, re-forming what appears to be Klopp's preferred partnership.

Salah's separate programme

Salah had to be substituted against Leicester after feeling the force of Hamza Choudhury's challenge, for which the midfielder was booked.

Rather than training with his team-mates, Salah has been placed on a tailored individual regime to ensure he is in the best shape possible for the clash with Liverpool's archrivals.

Should he play, the Egyptian will be eyeing a first goal against the Red Devils at the fifth attempt in Liverpool colours.

Elsewhere, Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to remain sidelined by a calf problem.