Reading Women vs Crystal Palace Women: Continental Cup Preview 

Reading Women take on Crystal Palace Women in the Continental Cup on Thursday night.

Kelly Chambers's side currently sit in second place in Group D of the Continental Cup- three points behind Chelsea Women in Group D.

Crystal Palace however sit in fifth place in Group D, so it is likely that they will not make it through to the next round, meaning there is less pressure on the Eagles.

They could see this as a free hit, and as a result- all the pressure is on the Royals to get a result in this encounter if they want to qualify to the next round of the Continental Cup.

Last Time Out

Both sides were in action domestically on Women's Football Weekend, with Reading playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bristol City Women.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at home to London City in the FA Women's Championship on Women's Football Weekend.

In terms of last Continental Cup action for these two sides, Reading picked up a tight 3-2 win at the Madejski Stadium to keep them in the driving seat alongside Chelsea.

The Eagles lost to the Group leaders Chelsea 3-0 at home in their last Continental Cup match.

Predicted Starting XIs

Reading Women's predicted starting XI: Laws, Leine, Skeels, Howard, Rowe, Williams, Pacheco, James, Honnudottir, Chaplen, Utland.

Crystal Palace Women's predicted starting XI: Gillett, Johnson, Pepper, Amy Goddard, Butler, Khassal, Watling, Georgiou, Hurley, Baptiste, E.Rutherford.

Pre-Match Quotes

On the side’s upcoming match against Crystal Palace this Thursday, again at Madejski, Angharad James was optimistic that another solid performance would follow.

She said: “We’ll prepare like any other game. We’ll come out firing especially after the result on Sunday, we’re very disappointed with that, but we’ve got a few days to prepare right and get the game plan spot on and hopefully we’ll put on a show and get the result.”

Last game at the Madejski Stadium for a little while

Thursday’s game against Crystal Palace Women in the fourth group game of the Continental Cup is the final game in a recent run of fixtures that Reading FC Women have played at the Madejski Stadium, that have seen the Royals win, lose and draw in Berkshire over the last few weeks.

Each of the previous three fixtures have been exciting affairs with lots of goals, and Reading want to finish their run of fixtures at Madejski in victorious fashion before the side return to their usual home ground of Adams Park, Wycombe against Arsenal Women on December 8th.