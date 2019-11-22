West Ham Women vs Reading Women: FAWSL preview- Royals looking to enact revenge on the Hammers after shock Continental Cup loss

Reading Women travel to the capital to try and enact revenge on West Ham Women after their shock loss to the Hammers in the Continental Cup.

These sides meet again, but this time in the FAWSL with both needing the three points after disappointing result on Women's Football Weekend.

Last Time Out

Both sides have been in Continental Cup action midweek, with both teams picking up important wins in Group D.

The Hammers picked up a comfortable 3-1 win against Lewes FC Women, whilst Reading Women put six past Crystal Palace Women.

In terms of last FAWSL action for both these two sides, both dropped points on Women's Football Weekend last Sunday.

West Ham were thrashed 5-0 away to Manchester City Women. Whilst Reading Women let a 3-1 lead slip, to draw 3-3 to Bristol City Women.

Match Information

What day is the match? Sunday November 24 What time is kick-off? 15:00 (GMT) (3pm) Where is the game being played? Rush Green Stadium Where can you keep up with this game? You can watch this game on the FA Player.

Predicted Line-Ups

Reading predicted starting XI: Moloney; Leine, Howard, Moore, Pacheco; Rowe, James, Willams, Allen; Eikeland, Chaplen.

West Ham predicted starting XI: Moorhouse; Redisch-Kvamme, Flaherty, Vetterlein, Baunach; Middag, Longhurst; Lehmann, Dali, Kiernan; Leon.

Head to Head

West Ham women haven't lost to Reading Women in their last three encounters in all competitions.

This includes the Hammers tight 1-0 win at the Madejski Stadium in their most recent meeting in the Continental Cup earlier this season.