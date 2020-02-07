Everton Women vs Liverpool Women WSL preview: first derby day at Goodison Park

The Blues announced on the 10th January 2020 that the upcoming Merseyside Derby will be held at the home of Everton Football Club, Goodison Park.

The Toffees follow in the footsteps of their Red counterparts, who held the reverse fixture at Anfield in November.

The match was an overwhelming success for the Women’s game and although the Reds did not deliver on the pitch, losing 1-0, it was a massive step forward for the exposure of Women’s football in the city.

23,500 spectators were in attendance to watch an Everton victory at Anfield, a feat not seen for some 20 years.

What affect will Sunday's result have on the WSL table?

Photo: wslstats.org

A victory for Willie Kirk’s Everton will elevate them to 4th place in the WSL with other results going their way, while a defeat could see them drop as low as 7th.

On the other hand, a victory for Vicky Jepson’s Liverpool will see them move above 10th placed Birmingham, providing the Blues are not victorious against Brighton.

Meanwhile, a defeat for the Reds and a win for Bristol City, who host 6th placed Reading, will leave Liverpool bottom of the WSL table.

Everton’s Form:

Everton come into Sundays came in their worst form of the season, winning one of their last five league matches. Their last victory in the league came against 6th placed Reading, with the Blues top-scorer Chloe Kelly scoring a hat-trick in a 3-1 home win.

Despite their overall poor form of late, Willie Kirk will be holding onto the fact that his side have won five of their last seven WSL home matches, a very impressive record in a league full of surprise results.

The Toffees won their last competitive match against Championship side, London Bees in the FA Cup by one-goal-to-nil.

Liverpool’s Form:

Liverpool enter Sunday's meeting on the back of two straight wins, coming against Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

A Rachel Furness goal in the 13th minute was all that separated Bristol and Liverpool in their relegation-battle encounter at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

Vicky Jepson’s side followed up their first league victory of the season with an 8-1 FA Cup win against Championship side, Blackburn Rovers.

The Reds will expect to find the back of the net at Goodison, having done so in their previous four away trips to their Merseyside rivals. (W2 D1 L1).

Players to watch

Chloe Kelly

Embed from Getty Images

The ex-Arsenal forward has been in fine form of late, scoring a hat-trick in her last WSL match against Reading.

Kelly is the fourth top scorer in the division and the second top English scorer.

The twenty-two-year-old made her only England appearance in November 2018, as a substitute in a 3–0 friendly win over Austria.

Kelly will be well aware that with her fine form in front of goal, Lioness coach Phillip Neville will soon have no choice other than to include her as a starter in the upcoming international squad.

Rinsola Babajide

Embed from Getty Images

Babajide was the Reds second top-scorer last season in the WSL but has not been able to carry over her goalscoring streak to this campaign.

Babajide is yet to score in the league this season, having missed numerous clear-cut chances. Her expected goals stat currently stands at 2.0 which showcases her poor form in front of goal.

Despite this, it is only a matter of time before the ex-Watford forward finds the net and will be hoping to replicate her form in the Reds FA Cup victory against Blackburn, a game in which Babajide netted four times and forced an own goal.

Previous five encounters:

17th Nov ’19 - Liverpool 0-1 Everton

11th May ’19 – Liverpool 3-1 Everton

2nd Dec ’18 – Everton 2-1 Liverpool

29th April ’18 – Liverpool 1-1 Everton

22nd Sept ’17 – Everton 0-2 Liverpool