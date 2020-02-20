Leicester City vs Manchester City preview: Foxes host big top four clash

After a 0-0 draw away at Wolves last week, Leicester City face Manchester City in what looks likely to be a very highly contested fixture between second and third in the Premier League table.

A controversial VAR decision to disallow Willy Boly’s opener kept the scores level at Molinuex and the Foxes travelled home from the West Midlands happy with a point.

But after the sending off of Hamza Choudhury, Brendan Rodgers may have to make changes to cope with the threat of Pep Guardiola’s side this Saturday.

Opponent Overview

Manchester City will struggle be happy with their season so far, with title rivals Liverpool proudly sitting 22 points above them. However, they remain in second place, four points ahead of Leicester and 14 points clear in the top four.

The Citizens played their most recent game on Wednesday evening and claimed a 2-0 victory over struggling West Ham. The rearranged fixture will have been an inconvenience for Guardiola as it gave his side less time to prepare for the big game on Saturday.

As well as this, Manchester City face Real Madrid next week and with the possibility of a ban from the Champions League looming, they may be focusing their eye on that competition this season, with their top four position already looking safe.

Team News

Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of Saturday's game by Rodgers. The Nigerian is still recovering from his recent knee surgery. With Nampalys Mendy and Choudhury both out, Matty James may come into the squad.

Manchester City will have the same squad that they had against West Ham available to them this weekend. Leroy Sane remains out and Raheem Sterling is in the latter stages of his recovery after his injury.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Bennett, Chilwell, Tielemans, Maddison, Praet, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy, Rodri, De Bruyne, D.Silva, B.Silva, Mahrez, Aguero.

Previous Meeting

Just before Christmas, the Foxes travelled to the Etihad Stadium. With both teams trying to keep up with league leaders Liverpool, this game was a great opportunity for either side to take advantage.

Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead after a brilliant ball through from Harvey Barnes. The league’s top goalscorer dinked the ball over Ederson and wheeled away in celebration.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Riyad Mahrez’s deflected strike beat Kasper Schmeichel. The former Fox levelled the scores and then right before half time Ilkay Gundogan gave Guardiola’s side the lead from the penalty spot.

The win was then sealed for the home side when Gabriel Jesus finished off a good move to make it 3-1 to Manchester City.

Manager’s Comments

Brendan Rodgers is optimistic heading into the game and has pointed out where his side went wrong in the reverse fixture.

Rodgers said: 'The players have had a good week. It's second vs third and we want to produce a performance'

'We were too passive [in the game at the Etihad]. That was pretty clear. We got a great start but we didn't press the game hard enough or well enough at times'.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Brendan Rodgers and his Leicester side. He said: 'I said before the home game, how impressed I am with Leicester.

I know the job he [Rodgers] did at Liverpool. I saw him at Celtic and thought wow- they were good and aggressive.'