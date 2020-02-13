 The Warm Down: Wolves and Leicester share the spoils as VAR dominates once again

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City played out their second 0-0 of the season as VAR once again had the deciding say.

In what was a game that lacked the clinical edge in the final third, the moment of the match came on the stroke of half time as Willy Boly nodded home after connecting with Matt Doherty's header back across goal.

The goal was eventually ruled out due to the tightest of margins after VAR adjudged Diogo Jota's heel to be offside in the build-up and the game stayed at 0-0 despite the Foxes losing Hamza Choudhury after two bookable offences.

Leicester will see the result as a good point earned away from home in difficult circumstances as Wolves will feel hard done by VAR as they looked to close the gap in the race for the Champions League places.

VAR steals the headlines once again

The Premier League is regarded by many as one of the best leagues in the world, yet it is not the football that has dominated the discussions this season.

Fans have been left sitting in the stadium for tedious amounts of time not having any idea what is happening as the referee stands with his finger on his ear. That has been the situation for copious amounts of time this season and it was no different at the Molineux.

With the naked eye, you would not have been able to see the call that they eventually gave, begging the question of what their motto of 'clear and obvious' even means.

Drawing the lines with the technology means that those operating will be able to see offside calls more clearly, but the decisions that have been given due to millimetres this season surely do not abide by the 'clear and obvious' criteria as it still leaves people questioning the decisions.

Jota's heel was adjudged to be offside this time and it was a margin that would be impossible to call clear and obvious, even with the technology. It was a lucky escape for Leicester, but they would have felt just as hard done by as Wolves if the roles were reversed.



Leicester facing defensive midfielder dilemma

Choudhury was given the marching orders in the 77th minute of the match after receiving his second yellow card, leaving the Foxes short of midfield options ahead of the match against Manchester City.

Wilfred Ndidi is facing a fight for fitness after feeling the effects of his knee operation, despite returning to action under two weeks later. Nampalys Mendy, who deputised for Ndidi is also out of action after being struck by injury himself in the 4-1 victory over West Ham United.

The player who will most likely fill in the position is Dennis Praet, but Brendan Rodgers could elect to change formation to a back three with Ryan Bennett able to make his debut after being ineligible for his new side's past two matches.

Either way, Leicester will have to find a way to give extra cover to Kasper Schmeichel's goal against a City side that have scored 65 goals this season at the time of writing.

Man City European ban good news for both sides

Despite both sides missing out on the full three points from the match, the situation in terms of European qualification has been blown wide open with the news that Man City have been banned from European competitions for two seasons, subject to an appeal.

This means that the team in 5th position will, therefore, qualify for the Champions League, giving Wolves a renewed hope for qualifying for the competition.

As for Leicester, their chances of qualification will only be increased further as, as it stands, they find themselves 13 points clear of 6th place Tottenham Hotspur with 12 games left to play.

Should both teams enjoy a successful end to the season, the Champions League anthem could be playing around the King Power and Molineux respectively.