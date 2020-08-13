On This Day: Chelsea sign Ramires for £17million a decade ago

Ramires is a name that Chelsea fans will speak fondly of. The Brazilian signed for the West London club on this day 10 years ago.

The £17million transfer from Benfica came with great optimism. Manager at the time, Carlo Ancelotti, told BBC Sport: “He is a fantastic player.”

His 10-year tenure came with five major trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League. Five pieces of silverware in 10 years meant his time in blue was extremely successful.

Here are some of his best moments. The iconic number seven was a cult hero at Stamford Bridge.

The lead up to Munich

One of the best moments in Chelsea history. Ramires scored the goal that put Chelsea in the lead on away goals at the Nou Camp in 2012.

The pass from current manager, Frank Lampard, assisted an effortless attempt which any footballer would be proud of.

The Champions League semi-final tie against Barcelona seemed an impossible task. His influence against the Catalan club inspired the side to overcome Pep Guardiola’s men.

The midfielder scored an iconic chip that got Chelsea on their way to the final in Munich. Roberto Di Matteo’s side went on to win the European competition that year, this remains the club's finest achievement.

He made 10 Champions League appearances during the 2011/12 winning campaign. After contributing three goals and three assists, the chip at the Nou Camp and the assist to Didier Drogba in the first leg turned out to be two of his most important moments at the club.

Concluding the season with 12 goals and seven assists, this was his best return at Chelsea during his era.

Premier League Champion

After signing in 2010, the same year Chelsea won the league under Ancelotti, Ramires signed in the summer. This meant he was not part of the squad that celebrated the accolade in May.

He was part of the squad that won the topflight title in 2015, though. This brought Chelsea’s fourth Premier League title under Jose Mourinho, his third at the club over two spells.

The energetic midfielder played 34 games in the league that season, scoring four goals and grabbing himself four assists.

Chelsea only lost three league games all season. Ramires was only part of two defeats after he missed the last four games, nursing a kidney problem.

Despite not playing in the final home game against Sunderland due to an injury, when the trophy was lifted, he still joined in the celebrations due to his efforts throughout the season.

This concluded a decorated trophy cabinet for Ramires after winning the three biggest trophies available during his time. The Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup in 2012.

Goals at Wembley

When Ramires left West London in 2016, he was assessed as a 'big game player' at the Bridge. This was apparent at Wembley in 2012.

Firstly, in the FA Cup semi-final, he scored one of the five goals that breezed past Tottenham Hotspur in the 5-1 win.

Juan Mata played a through ball towards the number seven, who ironically, like in the game against Barcelona, dinked the ball over Carlo Cudicini, a former Chelsea man.

Liverpool were the opponents in the final on May 5th. The London club won 2-1 and Ramires opened the scoring.

Once again, Spaniard Mata threaded a ball through to the Brazilian who raced through on goal. After successfully deceiving Pepe Reina, making him dive the opposite way, he fired at the near post to put his side 1-0 up.

This win meant Chelsea finished the season with two major trophies, including Europe’s elite competition.

It was a bad season in the Premier League after finishing sixth. Experiencing two trophy parades meant the league form was bypassed; it remains one of the best seasons in the history of Chelsea Football Club.