Tottenham 4-1 Reading: Spurs glide past Royals in friendly  

Spurs eased to a 4-1 win against Reading in a pre-season friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dele Alli, Heung Min-Son, and an Omar Richards own goal meant Spurs were 3-0 up at the break and went into cruise control – especially after Erik Lamela’s free kick in the 52nd minute.

It was another successful run out for Jose Mourinho’s side and they welcome Birmingham City tomorrow in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Story of the game

Spurs opened the scoring in the fifth minute through an own goal by Omar Richards.

Ben Davies’ delightful through ball found Son on the left-hand side of the box, whose resulting shot cannoned off Michael Morrison and Richards was left helpless, stabbing the ball into his own net with Lucas Moura waiting to tap it in.

Spurs looked constantly dangerous and pressed high up on the pitch - Joao Sacramento and Mourinho could be heard screaming for it every time Reading were on the ball in their half.

Their good play got rewarded and the lead was doubled in fine fashion. Dele won the ball back and headed it to Lucas who played Dele in with a superb lofted ball.

Rafael gambled and rushed out to the action, but the 24-year-old calmly chipped it over him to make the score 2-0.

Reading enjoyed a decent period of keeping the ball, but Spurs’ attacking qualities prevailed again, this time Son and Steven Bergjiwn combining to make it 3-0 in the 39th minute.

The Dutch international got down the left and picked out Son in the box. The 28-year-old took one touch before burying the ball into the bottom left corner.

As expected, a ton of substitutes were made at half time, most notably new signing Joe Hart and Cameron Carter-Vickers both getting some game time.

It only took seven minutes for one to make an impact – Erik Lamela curling a beauty of a free kick in to make the lead 4-0.

The ball was in a lovely position on the edge of the box, and an unlikely taker in the shape of Lamela stood over the ball, but he beautifully steered the ball into the bottom left pocket of the net.

The game then had a lot of huffing, puffing, and substitutes but not much action.

This was until the Royals scored a consolation goal in the 80th minute through a George Puscas penalty after a mass scramble led to an unfortunate Carter-Vickers handball.

Despite no clean sheet, Mourinho will be happy with what he has witnessed in today’s pre-season friendly and will look forward to Birmingham City tomorrow to get more fitness in the tank.

Youngsters get minutes

One of the biggest talking points heading into the match was that 18-year-old Harvey White was in the starting 11.

He only started the first 45 minutes but was impressive in a midfield pivot with new signing Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg.

He didn’t do anything spectacular, or ‘clip worthy’ but he passed the ball with intent and made things tick for Spurs.

The England U18 international seems to have a cultured left foot, picking out some impressive passes.

Mourinho will have taken plenty of positives from the starlet's display, and he will feel that today was evidence that he should be in contention for a place in the first-team squad.

Ryan Sessegnon, Jack Clarke, Dennis Cirkin, Jamie Bowden, Dane Scarlett and Alfie Devine all also featured at some point in the second half.

Man of the match

There were no standout performances in the second half, so the man of the match has to be Heung Min-Son for his impressive first-half performance.

He was a constant threat; It was his low cross that Richards put into his own net, and then his half-saved shot looked to have gone in but was brilliantly cleared off the line.

He finally got the goal he deserved with a tidy touch and finish just before the second half.

The Korean International was also impressive against Ipswich last week, where he netted two goals in a 3-0 win.