Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Manchester United will look to secure a fourth win in a row and extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to four games as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be carrying momentum from a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup whilst Tottenham picked up midweek wins against Chelsea and Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Just one point separates the two clubs as Man United aim to close the gap on their top four rivals who have played an extra game.

Team news

Solskjaer has virtually a full squad at his disposal with only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe missing as the pair continue to be sidelined.

This fresh squad will give the United boss some tricky decisions to make. Harry Maguire will return to the starting lineup having missed Wednesday's win with a slight knock, but the question most fans are asking is in regards to who will partner the club captain. Eric Bailly put in another solid performance as he continues to put pressure on Victor Lindelof and could be in contention for a start against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has not been as lucky on the injury front, the Spurs manager admitted that winger Son Heung-Min has only got an outside chance of being fit for Sunday's game. New signing Gareth Bale has only started training with his new teammates while Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt having picked up an injury in Thursday's Europa League qualifier.

Predicted lineups

United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Spurs: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Lucas, Kane, Bergwijn.

Ones to watch

Coming off the back of a season in which he was the club's top scorer with 23 goals and picked up the Players' Player of the Season award, Anthony Martial was expected to hit the ground running and pick up where he left off last season, however, the France international has failed to get his name on the scoresheet so far this campaign. The United striker is due a goal and what better time to open your goal-scoring account than against fellow top-four challengers.

Martial will be itching to hit the back of the net and if he can get chances to have a go at the opposing defence in and around the box then he may be the key to his side securing a win.

With Son a doubt for this game, Steven Bergwijn is likely to be given the nod for a third time this week having started against both Chelsea and Maccabi Haifa. If the Dutch winger is given a place in the starting lineup he could cause serious problems for the United defence.

Whilst producing some rather inconsistent performances since his arrival from PSV Eindhoven in January, Bergwijn showed his potential in this fixture last season as he tortured the United defence and went past Maguire as if he was a statue to open the scoring.

Head to head

Solskjaer's side came out on top against Mourinho's Tottenham last season with the two fixtures resulting in a 2-1 win for the Red Devils and a 1-1 draw.

United have won three out of the last five games between the two with Spurs last win coming in this fixture back in August 2018.

Prediction

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Where to watch on TV

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports with kick-off scheduled for 4:30 PM at Old Trafford.