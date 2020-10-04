The Warmdown: Wolves back to winning ways against Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers needed a win, and a win is what they got. Despite the performance being sub-par, that was all it needed to be to scrape past a Fulham.

Nuno Espirito Santo fielded a strong side with a few changes as Max Kilman was brought in to replace Ruben Vinagre who is close to completing his transfer to Olympiacos. Romain Saiss was tried out on the left hand side of the pitch as a wing-back, a position he has never played in before and he did well and looked comfortable throughout the game. Leander Dendonker was also brought in to replace Joao Moutinho to provide a bit more physicality in the midfield for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves dominated the game from start to finish, controlling the ball for the majority of the game and restricting Fulham to a minimal amount of chances throughout the game. Raul Jimenez had chances to extend Wolves’ lead but couldn’t beat Areola who made the scoreline more respectable for Fulham.

Back to winning ways

After the abysmal showing against West Ham last week, and getting beat 4-0 it was important for Wolves to bounce back against newly promoted Fulham. Nuno made changes to his team, which was needed after previous performances and these seemed to work. Leander Dendonker was brought back into midfield and provided that toughness that Wolves needed to keep a potentially dangerous Fulham side at bay.

Adama Traore was left on the bench, which raised a few eyebrows as many fans felt that his pace and newfound ability in front of goal would have been the main threat to the Fulham goal. Instead Nuno went with Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto, which could potentially have offered more with Traore being able to come off the bench.

This win against Fulham could propel Wolves back into the form that they desire and that they had last season. Next up is a tough trip to Elland Road to face Leeds Uinted, and then games against Newcastle and Crystal Palace at the Molineux. Three very winnable games for Wolves, which if they succeed could see Wolves, take 18 points from their first seven games.

Portuguese Shining star

One of the eyebrow raising parts of the summer was the sale of Diogo Jota to Liverpool for £45 million. Many fans thought that a replacement was needed in order or Wolves to progress but it seems that Pedro Neto might have enough to fill his boots.

Against Fulham today, Neto looked like Wolves’ most influential player and the majority of Wolves attacking play was going through him before scoring the winning goal. With an average rating of 7.40 for the game, Neto achieved man of the match proving that he has the quality to cut it at this level.

Neto arrived at the Molineux last summer for a fee of around £16 million from Lazio, as back up for Diogo Jota and at the time Ivan Cavaleiro or Helder Costa. Sooner or later, Nuno realised that Neto had the ability of Cavaleiro and some, which was one of the reasons the Portuguese duo who helped Wolves in the Championship were off loaded.

The 20 year old has so much potential and now he looks like he could be getting regular first team football if he continues to perform the future could be bright. Adama Traore has worked under Nuno for only two seasons, and has already come on leaps and bounds with his overall game and his end product. If Pedro Neto can grow similarly to Adama Traore, then Wolves could have a real player on their hands and one that could help them reach the heights that the club wants to reach.

Wolves travel to Elland Road after the international break and that has all the makings of a classic game of football, as the attacks of both sides have the potential to fire when given the chance.