Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves hold United in borefest

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Fred of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on February 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Both teams cancelled each other out tonight as Manchester United were held 0-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Neither team could create a clear cut chance to break the deadlock but new boy Bruno Fernandes was keen to impress on his debut.

Story of the game

It was clear that two counter attacking sides had come up against each other tonight at Old Trafford.

The game opened slowly with both teams sloppily giving the ball away in the opening exchanges. Wolves had the best of the first ten minutes however.

Diogo Jota was spearheading attacks down the left side that were opening up gaps within the United defence. His link up play with Jonny Otto and Raúl Jiménez was especially easy on the eye.

It took just under twenty minutes before the first chance landed for the hosts. Matheus Pereira managed to get a shot away following a poor clearance from Willy Boly. The midfielder's low driven effort was struck with power but ended well wide of the left-hand post.

Moments later Wolves won themselves a corner that allowed João Moutinho to float the ball over to Matt Doherty at the far post. The Republic of Ireland full back had the simple task of beating Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the air to head to ball back towards goal. David De Gea had to flap the ball away to prevent it finding its way into the top corner.

De Gea's save dropped to Jiménez but the chance was ended by referee Paul Tierney as the Mexican forward was penalised for an extravagant overhead kick to win the ball.

Once again it was Jiménez at the head of another attack. The ball was played through to him, enabling him to hold the ball up against United's back line in order to switch the ball over to Doherty on the right.

The Irishman headed the ball down to Ruben Neves who, with one touch, slipped the ball back into the path of Doherty's forward run. The cross that resulted looked dangerous but came to nothing.

Just half-an-hour in it became clear that the home side were attacking too languidly. Sections of the crowd urged their team forward, but to no avail.

Harry Maguire took it upon himself to try inject some urgency into the attack. The United captain and centre back took two positive touches forward as he lined up a strike at goal. It was a centre half's effort however and had no resemblance to his pile driver against Tranmere Rovers last week.

There was some more silky play down the left hand side from the travelling side in response. The quick movement allowed Jota to play the ball across to Adama Traore on the edge of the area.

No doubt the Spaniard was receiving calls in his ear from the overlapping Doherty. Nonetheless, the winger opted to go alone, slicing his effort wide of the right-hand post.

New boy Bruno Fernandes looked desperate to impress on his debut in front of his new 70,000 onlooking fans. The Portuguese midfielder tried his luck from the edge of the box but he failed to challenge his international teammate Rui Patricio between the sticks.

The game stuttered slightly in the lead up to half-time and the two sides went in to the changing rooms goalless.

After the break it appeared that the second half was beginning in the same vein as the end of the first.

That was until Jota beat multiple United defenders as he charged into the box. The winger ended up beating himself in the process and was unable to get shot away to challenge the keeper.

It had been an unusually quite game for Traore, but despite a slight injury scare before half-time, he made a burst forward from his own half. The Spaniard played a wonderful outside the foot pass perfectly into the path of Jimenez but the number nine was alone in the charge.

With no supporting options the striker decided to fire his shot at goal and force De Gea to tip it over the bar.

Chances became sparse as the game chugged on.

The hosts piled the pressure on their opponents but each time even the slightest chance appeared to reveal itself to United, another horizontal pass ensued.

In an attempt to get a grip back on the game, Wolves got forward with Neves who patiently found fresh faced Daniel Podence down the right wing. The debutant got round his man and crossed the ball to an awaiting Doherty, but the right back's shot was comfortably pushed away for a corner.

However, the corner sparked more danger. Maguire cleared the delivery to the edge of the 18-yard-box and Podence headed the ball back over the top of the defensive line.

The ground fell silent as the ball delightfully dropped to Jimenez in front of De Gea with no one around him. Fortunately for the forward, the linesman raised his flag just as the striker placed the ball into the arms of the 'keeper.

In a last ditch effort to grab a winner, Wan-Bissaka burst forward down the right-hand side. The England international whipped a cross into the area that arrowed in on Diogo Dalot's head but the effort only just narrowly avoided the bottom right corner.

That was the last of the action as it finished honours even at Old Trafford. 0-0.

Where was the protest?

With the absence of Chief Executive, Ed Woodward, Old Trafford had a protest planned for the 68th minute. However, just like the team going forward, nothing materialised.

United sit sixth in the league, unable to leapfrog high-flying Sheffield United with a draw. They are level with tonight's opponents, but ahead on goal difference.

Bruno Fernandes

Tonight was our first look at new signing Bruno Fernandes, and he looks like a positive exciting player.

Multiple times he found himself space, and unlike his team mates he often tried his luck instead of looking for another pass.

Despite seeming like an exciting young player now, no doubt if United continue playing in their same sluggish style, he will mould into another horizontal midfielder like the rest of them. Maybe that last bit was a bit pessimistic.

Daniel Podence

On from the opposing bench came Podence, an equally exciting young Portuguese midfielder. Unlike Fernandes, he didn't start so we didn't get the chance to see what he can do. From the limited viewing, it is clear that he is always looking to find space and create a chance.

The ball almost literally sticks to his feet from his first touch and he can effortlessly drift past his man. He will definitely be one to look out for in the coming games.