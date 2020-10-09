Former Tottenham striker, Wendy Martin, previews this weekend's FA WSL

Wendy Martin featured in Tottenham's squad when they gained promotion into the FA Women's Championship in 2018 and brought Spurs into the FA WSL the following year, but retired before being able to feature with the team in top flight.

The striker made 168 appearances between 2011 and 2019 for the club and finished with a goal tally of 89. Now she's watching from afar looking at the likes of Rianna Dean and Alex Morgan taking up her position.

Spurs have had a tough start to the season with 1 draw and 2 losses in the league and have gotten their first win agaisnt London City Lionesses in the FA Continental Tyres League Cup.

They now face Casey Stoney's Manchester United tomorrow afternoon at home where they are undefeated in their last three matches at The Hive Stadium. The only match on the day, all eyes will undoubtly be on this fixture.

On Tottenham's new signings

The USWNT striker has not featured in a competitive match in over 12 months. Morgan gave birth to her daughter Charlie just over four months ago and is still building up to full match fitness to be able to help Tottenham in the most competitive WSL season yet.

While speaking to VAVEL UK Martin mentioned that bringing in the likes of Morgan can only be a good thing for the club.

"It's exciting to see so much talent on show. These players bring a wealth of international experience. Especially to Spurs and maybe something that they've been lacking is having those internationals that have competed in World Cups and have two World Cup trophies.

"It's great for the younger players in and around the squad to be training and immersed amongst that wealth of experience."

Alongside Morgan, two of her Orlando Pride teammates also landed in London and have already found their footing in the squad. Alanna Kennedy was arguably Spurs' best player against Arsenal in the FA Cup and along Shelina Zadorsky, the pair have started in Tottenham's last four matches.

Kennedy scored her first goal for Spurs on Wednesday night against London City, a trademark free kick goal for the Australian defender.

On Manchester United

Stoney's Manchester United have started their season flying despite their ever increasing injury list. The Red Devils have won their fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham City and held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.

"I think Manchester United earned their spot last season and they are a fairly good side," said Martin.

"They brought in some new players and they are a real attacking threat. They score goals from all over the pitch and don't rely on just one player for goals"

"Karen [Hills] and Juan [Armoros] attention to detail is incredible. Their knowledge of the game, of positions and the tactics to be able to beat opposition is top.

"If the girls can execute the game plan that they put in place they could definitely come away with something from the match.

"But Manchester United, I think realistically they are going to be able to compete with the top three tops this year, and they've already showed that with their draw against Chelsea to start the season. It's going to be a tough game for spurs."

On Chelsea vs Manchester City

On the other side of London, Chelsea host Manchester City, a top of the table clash. Before the curtailment of the WSL season in May, City where at the top of the table but Chelsea won the league on points per game.

"They are very different clubs Manchester City invested a lot in homegrown talent and you've got the likes of Chelsea that are attracting international talent," mentioned Martin.

City signed three England internationals this summer: Chloe Kelly, Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood. They can field a full starting XI of just Lionesses players.

Whereas Chelsea's starting XI features, on average, three England internationals at a time with Fran Kirby, Beth England and Millie Bright.

The highlight of Emma Hayes' transfer window has been the signing of Denmark captain, Pernille Harder, recently voted UEFA's best women's football player.

This will be a repeated of the Community Shield played in August, where Chelsea came out with a 1-0 victory from a spectacular strike from Bright.

"They'll [Manchester City] will push Chelsea a little bit harder for the title this year. It's a tough one to call on Sunday. Chelsea knicked it in the community shield and Manchester City are frustrated.

"But I think Chelsea might just win it again on Sunday.

"There's a group of players that have been playing with each other for a period of time and I think that unity is part of the setup. And notice I think does make them a real threat.

"But as with any game I think it will depend on the day the team that works the hardest, the team that are able to execute the game plan, and the unity."

Where to watch

This season BT Sport is showing more Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches than ever before.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United on Saturday 10th October on BT Sport 3 from 12pm, and Chelsea vs Manchester City on Sunday 11th October on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.