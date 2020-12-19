A brief history of the Manchester United-Leeds United rivalry and what happened when they last met in the Premier League

Manchester United host old rivals Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years this Sunday.

It is widely accepted that the rivalry dates back to the 1964/65 season when Sir Matt Busby's Man United and Don Revie's Leeds competed on all fronts of the English domestic season.

Busby's men pipped their Yorkshire counterparts to the First Division title while Leeds got the better of the Reds in an FA Cup semi-final that produced the famous photo of Denis Law and Jackie Charlton wrestling, an image that has epitomised the ferocity of the rivalry over the years.

The rivalry arguably reached its peak in the early 1990s, but Leeds' absence from the top division from their relegation in 2004 until their promotion to the Premier League for the start of this season has meant that matches between the two clubs have been rather sporadic as of late.

The Red Devils were subject to an FA Cup upset at the hands of Leeds in 2010 courtesy of a Jermaine Beckford goal. However, just the next season they got their revenge with a 3-0 win in the League Cup.

There have been no competitive fixtures between Man United and Leeds since then, meaning the two league games this season between the pair have been highly anticipated since the the fixtures were released.

So, it seems only right to take a look at how things unfolded the last time they met in the Premier League.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team entered the game in need of a win to aid their pursuit of league leaders Arsenal while Leeds were in need of a result of their own having found themselves in the bottom three.

With pressure on both sides it was always going to be a cagey and tightly contested affair and with notable absentees including Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup, it was a frustrating contest for Man United from the off.

The Whites' game plan was all going as they would have hoped at half time as the sides entered the interval goalless. However, Ferguson's famous hairdryer must have kicked into gear at the break as his side meant business as they began to control the second half.

With the game in need of a goal to open up the play, the Red Devils were finally rewarded for their efforts after 64 minutes and it was the man for the big occasion, Paul Scholes, who fired home.

While the fans were still celebrating the opening goal, Man United would soon be left seeking a winner as just three minutes later, Alan Smith popped up to grab an equaliser for the visitors.

Much to the dismay of the home side, the game ended 1-1 and they would now find themselves trailing the top spot by seven points and although they would go on to finish third, Leeds were the side left wondering what could have been as they failed to avoid the drop that season.

Now eight points behind leaders Liverpool with two games in hand this campaign, Manchester United will be hoping to reverse their fortunes from 16 years ago and grab a much needed three points to close the gap on the teams above.