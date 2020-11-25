Molde vs Arsenal: Predicted line-up

Arsenal travel to Norway on Thursday knowing that a win against Molde will see them qualify from Group B into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

While they have been struggling in the Premier League, The Gunners' have been playing well in Europe with three wins out of three. Another win Thursday will definitely see them qualify from the group and almost guarantee a first place finish as well.

Predicted Line up

The Gunners have a number of injuries ahead of the Molde game. Saed Kolasinac and Mo Elneny have both tested positive for Covid-19 and continue to isolate.

Thomas Partey has not travelled but maybe back for Sunday's game against Wolves.

Both Willian and Bukayo Saka went off against Leeds and have not travelled to Norway but both should be available for Sunday. David Luiz has travelled following the birth of his baby daughter.

So far Bernd Leno has played in two of the Europa League games, but expect Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Runarsson to make his second appearance for the club against Molde

I expect Arteta to return to three at the back. David Luiz and Mustafi may come back into the team while Xhaka may be deployed as a centre half as he has already been used in the Europa League.

No Saka or Kolasinac should mean Kieran Tierney will play as a left wing-back and Arsenal should definitely be looking to get him forward and putting crosses into the box and Maitland-Niles doing the same from right wing-back.

With Partey and Elneny unavailable Arsenal have a lack of options in the centre of midfield, Ceballos and Willock will keep their places from Sunday.

Eddie N'ketiah will be looking to force his way into the Premier League side (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane via Getty Images)

Moving to the front three and Nicolas Pepe will play in Norway. He will miss the next three Premier League games as a result of his red card, and he will want a good performance so he can forget about Sunday.

Arteta was furious with the Ivorian on Sunday, but he spoke with Pepe on Tuesday, a meeting that apparently went well.

In terms of the other attackers, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah will both have a chance to impress, with places in the Premier League side definitely up for grabs.

Who else could feature?

Molde provided a tough test for Arsenal in the first half at the Emirates last time the sides met.

However, the Norwegian side tired in the second half and allowed Arsenal to comfortably get the job done. Arteta will be hoping his side get the job done quicker this time to allow more opportunities to players off the bench.

Emile Smith-Rowe could make his first Arsenal appearance since his loan last year to January.

The Croydon Kevin De Bruyne is highly thought of by everyone at Arsenal and has impressed in previous years in the Europa League.

So far this season he has been injured but he has travelled to Norway and Arsenal fans will be looking forward to seeing him back in action.

Folarin Balogun could once again feature from the bench. The striker has already played in the Europa League this year against Dundalk and we could see him feature in Norway.

Miguel Azeez has been impressing for the U23s (Photo by David Price via Getty Images)

We could also see a couple of academy graduates make their Arsenal debuts. Both Miguel Azeez and Ben Cottrell have travelled with the squad. Both English midfielders, Azeez (18) and Cottrell (19) have been performing well for the U23s and could make the step up to the first team.

Azeez in particular is a player Arsenal fans have been very excited about.

It would be great to see Arsenal get a comfortable win against Molde and see a couple of youngsters being given a chance to impress from the bench.