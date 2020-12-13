Arsenal predicted line up against Burnley

Mikel Arteta rested some key players against Dundalk on Thursday which should be a key indicator on the squad facing Burnley.

Predicted line-up

Not many changes are expected from the Tottenham game, with Thomas Partey, Sead Kolasinac out with injury, and Pepe still serving his suspension.

Gabriel Martinelli is still recovering and he will be starting for the u23 squad for a while before returning to the squad.

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno remains Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper, not much of a surprise there

remains Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper, not much of a surprise there Defence: Expect a left side of Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Magalhaes as they are the shining lights of the current squad with Gabriel recently earning his 3rd Player of the Month award in his third month playing for The Gunners.

and as they are the shining lights of the current squad with Gabriel recently earning his 3rd Player of the Month award in his third month playing for The Gunners. With David Luiz seemingly still recovering from his crash with Raúl Jiménez , Rob Holding is most likely be paired with Magalhaes, and Hector Bellerín will keep his spot on the right side.

seemingly still recovering from his crash with , is most likely be paired with Magalhaes, and will keep his spot on the right side. Midfield: With Partey out, Arteta is really only left with three options: Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka , and Mo Elneny . As Xhaka was rested against Dundalk, it indicates he will start, most likely with Dani Ceballos. Recent formations indicate, that Alexandre Lacazette will be starting in front of them and we shouldn't be surprised there either.

, and . As Xhaka was rested against Dundalk, it indicates he will start, most likely with Dani Ceballos. Recent formations indicate, that will be starting in front of them and we shouldn't be surprised there either. Forwards: Bukayo Saka is irreplaceable on the left-wing and not though before the Dundalk game Arteta declared that Aubameyang is not "undroppable", he should still start ahead of Eddie Nketiah in the middle. With Pepe and Reiss Nelson still out, Willian is most likely to start on the right.

Who else could feature?

The lack of goals could be the main problem again this game, so Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock could see some minutes.

If the team gets ahead Arteta could opt for a more defensive midfield which could see Mo Elneny featuring the Spaniard's side.

The youngsters shone in the Europe League so there could be a chance to see either Folarin Balogun or Emil-Smith Rowe but we should not get our hopes up as Arteta seems to trust the experienced players more in the Premier League.