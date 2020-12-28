The key quotes from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's press conference ahead of Wolves fixture

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted Wolverhampton Wanderers could cause his side problems if defensively they are 'too open'.

Solskjaer has only managed one win against Wolves in his time as manager which came in an FA Cup third round replay in January 2020.

With a win in both this fixture and their game in hand, United could be just two points behind league leaders, Liverpool, after they dropped points at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday evening.

Solskjaer on home record and how to handle Wolves

"When the last game you played at Old Trafford gave you six goals - I'm sure the boys will look forward to it. It gave us confidence that performance (against Leeds), it gave us a little gage as to how fit we are - we matched them fitness wise. We know that we have loads of games in a short space of time but Wolverhampton have an even shorter turnaround this time," Solskjaer said.

This will be the sixth time Solskjaer has faced Wolves in just over two years in the job as United manager. With three draws, two losses and just the one win against the Wanderers, Solskjaer has said his side 'have a plan'.

"We've had so many tight games against them, we are improving definitely. We are better at finding different solutions in different games but we know Wolverhampton have quality as well. They'll give us problems if we are too open, we've put a plan together."

Contract renewal in January for Edinson Cavani?

Edinson Cavani has hit the ground running since he arrived in Manchester from Paris Saint Germain in the summer. The Uruguayan international has three goals and two assists in his eight Premier League appearances.

Many people may think Cavani is nearing retirement, despite him being younger than Jamie Vardy. What did Solskjaer say when asked if he wants to renew the striker's contract?

"At the moment it looks like he has a few years left in him, I wouldn't say anything else. He's been a great influence and a great impact when he came here so let's just focus on improving everyone. But he has a few years left in him, yes," Solskjaer said with a smile.

Cavani has started just the one league game this season and was subbed off at half-time. He has been most impactful coming off the bench to provide a different style of attack.

When asked if Cavani is just a sub who can make an impact, Solskjaer responded with: "No, he's definitely a starter, you don't classify a player of that quality as anything else. We have plenty of starters, more than 11 starters and that's the thing when you are at Man United, you should trust yourself. I trust him and my players, we have good competition for places and he will probably start more games than he will not start."

Solskjaer then discussed how Cavani has handled the pressures of taking the number seven shirt which has been cursed at the club since Cristiano Ronaldo left: "That was the first thing he asked me, if he could wear the number seven. We talked about the history of the shirt and for me and the history of his career, the experiences he has had, his personality and when I've watched him before. I wasn't in doubt that he could handle the number seven shirt," Solskjaer said.