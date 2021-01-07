Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: John Stones of Manchester City (2L) celebrates with teammates Ruben Dias of Manchester City (L), Fernandinho of Manchester City (2R) and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City (R) after scoring their 1st goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 6, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Manchester United were humbled by a 0-2 loss at home to bitter rivals Manchester City in a match they struggled to ever get a hold of.

Goals from John Stones and Fernandinho sealed a spot at Wembley for the Citizens, their fourth consecutive final appearance, while United were subject to their fourth successive semifinal defeat in all competitions.

How did the players fare?

Dean Henderson – 7/10

Despite conceding two goals, Henderson had an impressive home debut. He made a number of fine saves to keep the score as it was and could not have done much to prevent the two goals City did manage to score.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7/10

Not a performance to write home about, but his performance was typified by the performance of the man he was marking, Phil Foden, given the fact he was the least effective of City’s front three. A solid, yet unremarkable performance.

Victor Lindelof – 6/10

Reinstated to the lineup after his minor absence, Lindelof looked solid for most of the game as City struggled to create clear cut chances. It remains to be seen whether he’ll reclaim his place from Eric Bailly in the future.

Harry Maguire – 6/10

Maguire’s grade would have been a seven had he not cost United the first goal. He was tasked with covering two men every time Luke Shaw bombed forward and refused to track back. A very solid game tainted by a fatal mistake.

Luke Shaw – 5/10

Shaw offered a slight element of attacking presence in fleeting moments, but generally his lack of both attack and defensive work has resulted in such a poor mark.

Fred – 6/10

Tasked with keeping Kevin De Bruyne quiet, Fred often excelled in his role as the Belgian was rendered ineffective for most of the game. However, his distribution was poor throughout and cost United on a number of occasions.

Scott McTominay – 5/10

The Scotsman had a similar game to Fred, minus the marking of a world class attacking midfielder. McTominay looked defensively rattled and was unable to revive his rating with his ball movement, which was also poor.

Paul Pogba – 6/10

Pogba threatened to be effective on a number of occasions, offering attacking threat and defensive output. However, loose touches and poor final balls in City’s half meant united wasted multiple opportunities to counter and score.

Bruno Fernandes – 6/10

A quiet performance from Fernandes all in all. Credit where it’s due, he was always trying to make things happen, but ultimately, he was marked out of the game by a 35-year-old Fernandinho.

Anthony Martial – 5/10

Martial offered a few nice pieces of interplay and got in behind the back line a few times, but other than that he was largely redundant for the whole game.

Marcus Rashford – 6/10

Rashford was deployed down the right in the first half and had Zinchenko in knots on multiple occasions. However, as the game went on his influence faded and he was very much a passenger for large parts of the second half.

Substitutes

Mason Greenwood – 6/10

Greenwood looked bright after coming on. He was comfortable on the ball and offered more attacking threat than anyone else in a red shirt in the second half. This will definitely be a performance to build on for the youngster.

Donny van de Beek – N/A