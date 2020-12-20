Manchester United Player Ratings: McTominay excels against bitter rivals

Manchester United fans have had to wait a very long time to see the reds face their fierce nemesis, Leeds United.

The game was worth the wait.

In a match that was always destined for goals galore, expectations were exceeded.

A rampant United found themselves two goals up inside three minutes after a superb Scott McTominay brace saw him become the first ever player to score two goals in the opening three minutes of a Premier League game.

The hosts were 4-0 up after 37 minutes thanks to a beautifully hit strike from Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof making the most of open space from a corner.

Liam Cooper reduced the arrears shortly before half time for the visitors.

The goals continued to flow in the second period of the game after McTominay raced forward and picked out Daniel James – his lovely first touch setting himself up to put the ball through Illan Meslier's legs and into the back of the net.

Anthony Martial was fouled in the box in the 65th minute and Fernandes continued to show why he is the main man from the spot for Manchester United after an excellently taken penalty.

With the score at 6-1, Stuart Dallas pulled another goal back for the visitors – but it acted as a mere consolation in what ended up being a highly entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford.

Defence:

David de Gea 6/10: Despite conceding two goals, De Gea was impressive on Sunday afternoon after making a string of fine saves – one of which being world class.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6/10: The full back had a comfortable afternoon as part of United's back line. Wan-Bissaka was involved in some nice passages of play down United's right flank, but his defensive qualities were rarely tested.

Harry Maguire 6/10: The United skipper has found consistency in his league performances in recent weeks and yesterday was no different. Dealing with Leeds attacks with ease, Maguire is starting to look back to his best.

Victor Lindelof 7/10: Yesterday was one of the better performances that Lindelof has had in a United shirt. Not only did the Swedish international get himself a goal, but he looked composed all afternoon and brought the ball out neatly from the back on many occasions.

Luke Shaw 6/10: Before being replaced on the hour mark, Shaw had a bright afternoon at Old Trafford. He had a license to roam down the left flank several times throughout the game – the full back never squandered an opportunity to help his team get forward.

Midfield:

Fred 8/10: A mature performance from Fred was key to United's dominance. The Brazilian covered every blade of grass as he repeatedly recovered the ball for Manchester United and thwarted Leeds' attacking presence.

Scott McTominay 9/10: The Scotsman's finest ever display for the reds will have United fans singing his name for years to come. Both of his goals were taken superbly and McTominay continued to shine throughout the match – countless runs forward, composure on the ball and an inch-perfect assist contributed towards what was a truly outstanding performance for the academy graduate.

Bruno Fernandes 8/10: Bruno continues to match the exceedingly high standards he has set himself – a hard driven shot into the bottom of Leeds' goal, a composed penalty and the awareness to tee up McTominay for his opening goal were just a few of the Portuguese's highlights from what was another outstanding performance.

Forwards:

Marcus Rashford 7/10: Although the forward didn't get himself on the scoresheet, Rashford was a constant threat all game for the hosts and made Leeds defenders look like amateurs countless times – the only thing missing was a goal.

Anthony Martial 7/10: It could have been easy to give Martial a lower rating after he squandered two glorious opportunities in the second period of the match. However, he showed great awareness in the opening half to grab himself a couple of assists assists – the Frenchman's hold-up play looks to be improving again.

Daniel James 8/10: Before the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed that James would have a role to play against Leeds. Little did we know the Welshman would execute said role with such maturity and efficiency. Constantly running throughout the game and troubling Leeds' defence, the winger's touch to set himself up for his goal was sublime.

Substitution Ratings:

Alex Telles 6/10: Telles had the license to fly forward when he replaced Shaw, and the full back didn't hesitate. The Brazilian gave an impressive performance both offensively and defensively.

Donny van de Beek 6/10: The Dutch midfielder is known for his attacking prowess and tidy passing, but van de Beek showed more than this on Sunday. With many tidy challenges and recoveries of the ball, Donny seems to be doing the right things when given his opportunity.

Edinson Cavani 5/10: Given only 20 minutes to have an impact on the game, the Uruguayan had a relatively quiet afternoon. He did have once chance, however, but his effort was well saved.