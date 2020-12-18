Sheffield United 2 - 3 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings from good showing in Yorkshire

Manchester United grazed past a stronger looking Sheffield United side in a 3 - 2 thriller at Bramall Lane. The game showed willing from both teams to push up the Premier League table but in very different fashions, the Blades' resilience and Manchester United's fast and smooth counter attacking play.

It was a game full of excitement with an early opener from David McGoldrick after a shocking mistake from Dean Henderson gifting Sheffield an early lead.

Shortly after this, Marcus Rashford levelled the score after a sublime lob pass from Victor Lindelof and an even greater first touch and finish from Rashford. Goals from Anthony Martial and Rashford again gave United a big lead until another goal from McGoldrick late on the clock gave Sheffield hope of possibly drawing level in the final minutes. However in the end it was Man United who won the tie.

Here are the ratings from a good performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in Sheffield.

Defence

Dean Henderson 6/10

After being recalled to the starting eleven to face his old side, he had a point to prove. However his reunion with his old teammates didn't get off to the best of starts as he gifted Sheffield United an early lead. However, with a faultless second half Henderson proved to be vital in stopping Sheffield drawing level with an outstanding save to deny Lys Mousset. Having said this, I believe David De Gea will reclaim the spot in the starting eleven this weekend against Leeds United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6/10

Wan-Bissaka had a good game overall against Sheffield United, putting in his usual great output defensively and also joined in effectively when attacking. Nothing special but still a good game from the England right back.

Victor Lindelof 7/10

After failing to sign a ball playing centre back during the Summer, Lindelof has proven himself in terms of his passing range in recent weeks and this was shown again, against Sheffield United. His sublime lob pass for Marcus Rashford in the first half allowed Manchester United to get level with Sheffield which was much needed after Henderson's blunder. However, in the final few minutes he was poor in defending for Sheffield United's second. Overall however a good game from the Swede.

Harry Maguire 6/10

Maguire has looked like a different man in recent weeks, putting in good shifts at the back and commanding the back line well which is something quite remarkable when looking at his performances last season. In the game against Sheffield he commanded the back line very well, looked good in the air and used his physicality effectively throughout. Overall a good performance.

Alex Telles 6/10

Telles has been a breath of fresh air attackingly since joining a few months ago and against Sheffield he was no different. Worked hard down United's left side attackingly and also defensively all evening, still looked slightly shaky in the air but executes his recovery tackles extremely well. Overall a good performance and a better performance than his last match against Leipzig.

Midfield

Nemanja Matic 6/10

In a game against a physically strong opposition, Matic needed to start. The experienced Serbian commanded Manchester United's midfield well and also added to the Reds' physicality throughout the game in midfield. Overall a good game.

Paul Pogba 8/10

Not very often do we see Paul Pogba at his best, however against Sheffield it was definitely one of those times. He played the role of creator all evening, his bravado to roulette past Sheffield's players in the lead-up to the third goal was prime Paul Pogba. His passing range as well as his vision and awareness was nothing short of superb. An outstanding performance from the Frenchman.

Bruno Fernandes 7/10

The 'Portuguese Magnifico' put in another good performance, making several key link-up passes two of which were incredible outside of the foot curlers. He was taken off with ten minutes to go for Donny Van de Beek as he will definitely be in the starting eleven for this weekend. Overall a good performance.

Attack

Anthony Martial 7/10

Martial proved vital in United's recovery to win the game after scoring the second goal of the game to put us in the lead before half time. He executed some classy movement throughout and undoubtedly will have had his confidence lifted after putting out under par performances all season. Was brought off in extra time for Scott McTominay as Manchester United needed to defend physically in the dying moments of the game. Overall a good performance.

Marcus Rashford 9/10

Rashford showed everyone yesterday the sort of threat he possesses when on the counter-attack. He scored an incredible goal during the first half to draw United level and added to his tally in the second half finishing a classic and outrageous Manchester United counter-attacking move. It was probably his best game so far this season, an outstanding performance from United's number ten.

Mason Greenwood 6/10

Greenwood played a key role when it came to United's build up play, despite playing out of position on the right flank he played well and his starting position against Leeds United is already nailed on. Was taken off in the 74th minute for Juan Mata as he needs rest for this weekend. Overall a good game.

Substitutes

Juan Mata 6/10

Played for fifteen minutes of the game however he provided a decent cameo appearance through his much needed experience and desire to keep the sides tempo up and keep playing United's free-flowing and attacking football. Overall a decent appearance from the Spaniard.

Donny Van de Beek N/A

Came on in the 79th minute for Bruno Fernandes. Wasn't used to the best of his ability as United needed to defend in the final ten minutes. Therefore we didn't see enough of Van de Beek to grant him a rating.

Scott McTominay N/A

Came on in extra time for Anthony Martial as much needed defensive support. He was only on the pitch for a few minutes therefore we didn't see enough of McTominay to grant him a rating.