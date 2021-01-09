Arsenal’s love story with the FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates with the trophy during the FA Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 1, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal won their 14th FA Cup title in 2020, after a 2-1 win at Wembley against London rivals Chelsea, a win which ultimately secured European football for the Gunners following a poor performance across the 2019-20 season.

Goals from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang secured a memorable Arsenal comeback and helped new boss Mikel Arteta to his first trophy as a manager in his first job.

Record winners

It is a competition that Arsenal have enjoyed in recent times, appearing in eight finals since the start of the millennium, and have won seven of those finals, breaking records on their way.

In 2005, Arsene Wenger’s side became the first team to win the FA Cup through a penalty shootout, Patrick Vieira netted the winning penalty against Manchester United in his final Gunners appearance at the Millennium Stadium.

This would mark the start of nine trophy barren years for the club, Arsenal losing the 2006 Champions League final, and 2011 Carling Cup (now Carabao Cup) final before their 2014 FA Cup win against Hull.

The Gunners went 2-0 down extremely early on in the game to goals from James Chester and Curtis Davies, and it looked like a shock could be on the cards and more disappointment for Arsenal, until Santi Cazorla started the comeback.

Laurent Koscielny equalised in the second half for the Gunners and Aaron Ramsey netted the winner in extra time, to win a first trophy since 2005 for the North London side.

Arsenal were back in the final only a year later, this time the result was far more comfortable, a 4-0 over Aston Villa to defend their title. Goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud, secured back-to-back FA Cups for the North London side.

Arsene Wenger’s men returned to Wembley in 2017, this time they faced Premier League champions Chelsea. Wenger’s side took the lead in under five minutes, Alexis Sanchez poked home from close range, in rather controversial circumstances, Chelsea appealing for a handball, but the goal stood.

Diego Costa equalised with 15 minutes to play for the champions, but they would only be level for three minutes as an Arsenal counter attack shifted Giroud to the left flank, and his cross found Ramsey, who headed home from close range to restore the lead, and once again win the trophy for Arsenal.

That would be the last FA Cup Final appearance for Arsenal until last season, where they once again faced their London neighbours, and were once again underdogs, with an eighth placed finish, Arsenal needed to win to secure European football, but the Gunners fell behind early on to a Christian Pulisic goal.

Arteta’s side equalised through an Aubameyang penalty, and the captain would later score the winning goal to secure a record breaking 14th trophy for the club, and some much needed success after two poor showings the last few seasons.

Arsenal host Newcastle this evening, in a bid to defend their title, and having recently returned to some form, they will be hoping to carry that on into their third round tie.