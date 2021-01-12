Arsenal: Loan watch 

William SALIBA of Nice before the Ligue 1 match between Stade Brest and OGC Nice at Stade Francis Le Ble on January 6, 2021 in Brest, France. (Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Arsenal seem to have finally got their season heading in the right direction. A win over Newcastle in the FA Cup, means Mikel Arteta's men will defend their trophy against either Southampton or Shrewsbury in the fourth round.

Though things may be going well on the pitch at Arsenal, it's worth taking a quick look at how the club's players are fairing away from north London while out on loan.

William Saliba

The player everyone has their eye on is of course Arsenal's 19-year-old centre back. Saliba's season has been a frustrating one so far, but Gooners will be glad to hear that he's made two starts in two games since joining OGC Nice on loan at the beginning of January.

Back in his home country, the Frenchman picked up the man of the match award as Nice held Metz to a 1-1 draw. It's early days yet, but the signs are looking positive and this loan move could turn out to be just what Saliba and Arsenal needed.

He will hope to start and star again as Nice host 10th placed Bordeaux this weekend in Ligue 1.

Sead Kolasinac

While it seems unlikely that Kolasinac will play for Arsenal again – with his contract finishing in June 2021 – fans would have still been pleased to see the Bosnian enjoy a successful start to his loan.

Returning to the club Arsenal signed him from, Kolasinac helped Schalke end their dismal run of 30 league games without a win. Captaining his side, the 27-year-old kept a clean sheet as Die Knappen comfortably won 4-0 against Hoffenheim.

American teenager Matthew Hoppe stole the headlines, however, as he scored a hat-trick, while Amine Harit added a fourth late on in the game.

Lucas Torreira

Arteta has spoken out recently about Lucas Torreira's current lack of game time in the Spanish capital, suggesting that the 24-year-old just needs to get his head down and keep working hard if he is to get more chances.

But the Uruguayan wouldn't have helped his case when he was given a rare start against Spanish second division team Cornella. Making his first start since December 16, Torreira was part of an Atletico Madrid team that were dumped out of the Copa del Rey, falling to 1-0 defeat.

Elsewhere in Europe, Matteo Guendouzi made his 11th start in a row for Hertha Berlin, but couldn't prevent a 1-0 loss to Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.