Solskjaer post-match comments: Top of the table and Pogba praise

Manchester United gained a well-deserved three points at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening as they triumphed 1-0 over a resilient Burnley side.

The Clarets were resilient for the most part, however, a touch of class from Paul Pogba on the 71st minute ensured it was the away team who returned home with the victory.

The result sees United sit atop the Premier League table, after 17 games, for the first time since 2013 when a certain Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

Solskjaer's thoughts on the performance.

The Red Devils were frustrated in the first half, having failed to get a grip on the game - Solskjaer told Sky Sports how he had to refocus his players on the task at hand:

"You have got to calm them down because I know the emotions are running high, they disagreed with some of the decisions that were made out there and it is our job to calm then down and focus on the things we can control and we did that.

"I thought in the second half we played really well and then you expect the onslaught in the last five minutes but we held out."

The United boss was full of praise for Pogba:

"I have always said Paul [Pogba] is a big, big player for us, he is a good character in the dressing room, he is always one that the lads look to, he is a world champion of course and we're seeing the best of Paul at the moment I feel.

"He is getting better and better for every game, he has been injured and had COVID, it is just natural that he needed some time to get fit."

On being top of the league ahead of facing Liverpool on Sunday:

"It is a brilliant position to be in!

"Of course we know that we are going to the champions, they have had an unbelievable three and a half seasons so we know that is going to be a difficult game for us but we're ready for it.

"We could not have asked for a better time to play them because we are in good shape, good form... These boys are hungry, they want to get better and that is a test again, a test of character and a test of quality."

Up next for United.

A trip to Anfield is up next for Solskjaer's men as they look to build on their lead at the top of the table. It's then a quick turnaround for United who will face Fulham at Craven Cottage three days later, before meeting Liverpool again as they host Jürgen Klopp's side in the 4th round of the FA Cup.