Burnley 0-1 Manchester United: United player ratings

Manchester United were spurred on by an excellent Paul Pogba in their narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Player ratings from Turf Moor.

Defence

David de Gea 7/10: Without having much to do, De Gea was there when required and started a few attacks from his own goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7/10: Burnley seemed to target Wan-Bissaka with aerial duels and crosses in behind the right-back but he did well against the physical strikers of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Eric Bailly 7/10: He partnered Maguire well and ensured of safety with long balls in behind. With Barnes and Wood's lack of pace, Bailly comfortably dealt with them all night.

Harry Maguire 8/10: Should have had his first goal of the season after it was harshly ruled out by referee, Kevin Friend.

Luke Shaw 7/10: Possibly lucky to escape a red card in the first half but dealt well with Burnley's attacks down the flanks.

Midfield

Paul Pogba 8/10: Pogba dominated the midfield and took the game to Burnley which is something that has been missing from his game recently. He also scored the vital goal in superb style to fire his side to the top of the league.

Nemanja Matic 7/10: Matic's performance will be overshadowed by Pogba's but he was influential as the Serbian provided stability and comfort for Pogba to get forward.

Bruno Fernandes 7/10: Fernandes was much more involved in the forward play than his contribution the Carabao Cup semi-final. Had plenty of attempts from outside the area but could not find that final ball to assist the strikers.

Attack

Marcus Rashford 7/10: Started slow but attempted plenty of take-ons in the second half often resulting in a poor cross. He finally got the ball in he wanted which resulted in the match winner from Pogba.

Edinson Cavani 7/10: Cavani kept up his high press and had plenty of half chances. His best opportunity came in the second half when he nearly turned in Martial's cross but did not get enough power on the strike. The Uruguayan should have done better.

Anthony Martial 6/10: A few acrobatic attempts and some missed chances was all Martial could contribute. When he found himself in on goal, United almost wished his chances would have fallen to Cavani instead. The French striker was anything but clinical.