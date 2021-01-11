Manchester United predicted lineup to face Burnley

Manchester United travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in a game that could see them go top of the league with a win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will look to make it three wins in a row in the league ahead of a top of the table clash against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils could go three points clear of their bitter rivals with a win over Sean Dyche's Burnley in what is their game in hand having been given additional rest at the start of the season following last season's Europa League.

Here is how the United team could take shape in this vital game.

Defence

GK - David de Gea

With Dean Henderson playing the last two games against Manchester City in the League Cup and Watford in the FA Cup, David de Gea will reclaim his place in the starting lineup in this latest league match.

The competition between the two 'keepers is healthy and it seems a given now that Henderson will start the cup games and De Gea in the league.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is seemingly back to full fitness now and with the bonus of a rest in the FA Cup, it is likely the first choice right-back will come straight back into the team for this encounter.

Wan-Bissaka has been consistently one of the best players in the squad again this season and should be one of the first names on the team sheet each week especially given the lack of competition at right-back.

CB - Axel Tuanzebe

Eric Bailly came off injured at half time against Watford and may be spared here with the Liverpool clash in mind and there are still question marks over the fitness of Victor Lindelof who missed the weekend's game with injury.

It would therefore make sense for Axel Tuanzebe to start against Burnley rather than risk further injury to Bailly or Lindelof.

CB - Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has started every league match to date this season and will lead the lineup again this time out.

Despite some questionable defending against Man City last week, Maguire has hardly put a foot wrong as of late and is beginning to show his true class on a consistent basis.

LB - Alex Telles

Solskjaer may favour Luke Shaw for the upcoming Liverpool match with his more defensive style of play in mind. Although Alex Telles is a better all round footballer and certainly offers a lot more going forward, Shaw may be the smarter option to man-mark Mohammed Salah.

That would increase the likelihood that Telles receives the nod against Burnley and his crossing ability could come in handy against the defence-heavy Clarets.

Midfield

CM - Paul Pogba

A couple of months ago it appeared that Paul Pogba was on his way out of the club and would thus struggle to find many minutes in the side.

However, the World Cup winner has really displayed the type of hunger and desire that his been lacking for most of his United career and has shown that he deserves a more regular place in the team.

His creative spark alongside Bruno Fernandes could be vital to break down the Burnley defence.

CM - Fred

Other than the usual suspects, Marcus Rashford and Fernandes, Fred has arguably been United's best player this season.

His ability to intercept a pass and break up opposition attacks has been key to success this season and could be used here to bomb forward and kickstart the attack.

AM - Bruno Fernandes

The first name on the team sheet by an absolute country mile. Fernandes has arguably had the greatest impact of a United signing since Eric Cantona and just seems to go from strength to strength.

Having received a well deserved rest at the weekend, Fernandes will be keen to come back into the side with a bang to drive his team to victory as he has doe countless times already this season.

Attack

RW - Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood has not scored since the 3-1 win over West Ham United at the beginning of December and will undoubtedly be frustrated not to see his name in the scoresheet more often this season.

With just one goal in the league this season, Greenwood has struggled to find the form he displayed last season, but if he is given a consistent run of games then he could soon find another gear and start firing again.

LW - Marcus Rashford

Rashford has not scored in his last three games and as strange as that sounds given his form this season, the 22-year old will be itching to fire home a goal in this game.

You can never write this man off and it would definitely not be surprising to see him grab a goal or two in this match.

ST - Anthony Martial

Like Greenwood, Anthony Martial has struggled to find the form United fans had become so accustomed to seeing from the Frenchman.

Whilst he has put under severe pressure from Edinson Cavani this campaign and although there Uruguayan is available for selection having served a three-match ban, he may be used to make an impact off the bench rather than start the match.