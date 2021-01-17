Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Shaw and Lindelof shine as United take a point from Anfield

Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf were fantastic as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw with reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Player ratings from Anfield.

Defence

David de Gea - 7/10: The Spaniard had a quiet game but didn’t step a foot wrong. He made one excellent save from Thiago’s long-range effort.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: The left-back was solid defensively and helped contribute to multiple United attacks. He looked very comfortable on the ball.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: United’s captain had a shaky start to the game but ultimately contributed to the side’s clean sheet.

Victor Lindelöf - 8/10: The Swedish defender was quality throughout, doing exactly what was expected of him and more.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10: Wan-Bissaka failed to greatly impact the game but, similarly to de Gea, didn’t hinder his team in any way.

Midfield

Scott McTominay - 7/10: The Scotsman displayed a great range of passing from the heart of midfield and put in a solid defensive shift.

Fred - 7/10: Was key in a number of United attacks. He also produced necessary interceptions and tackles in potentially dangerous areas.

Paul Pogba - 6/10: He misplaced or over hit several passes in key areas and should have buried his chance late on.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Fernandes’ work rate was phenomenal but his end product wasn’t. He should have also taken his chance better.

Anthony Martial - 6/10: The Frenchman displayed some tidy dribbling in the first half but went missing for the majority of the match.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10: The forward was caught offside on several occasions and failed to create or take any real opportunities.