Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Shaw and Lindelof shine as United take a point from Anfield
(L - R) Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Fred of Manchester United take part in a minute of applause for Singer-songwriter, Gerry Marsden who recently past away ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on January 17, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf were fantastic as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw with reigning champions Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Player ratings from Anfield.

Defence

David de Gea - 7/10: The Spaniard had a quiet game but didn’t step a foot wrong. He made one excellent save from Thiago’s long-range effort.

Luke Shaw - 8/10: The left-back was solid defensively and helped contribute to multiple United attacks. He looked very comfortable on the ball.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: United’s captain had a shaky start to the game but ultimately contributed to the side’s clean sheet.

Victor Lindelöf - 8/10: The Swedish defender was quality throughout, doing exactly what was expected of him and more.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10: Wan-Bissaka failed to greatly impact the game but, similarly to de Gea, didn’t hinder his team in any way. 

Midfield

Scott McTominay - 7/10: The Scotsman displayed a great range of passing from the heart of midfield and put in a solid defensive shift. 

Fred - 7/10: Was key in a number of United attacks. He also produced necessary interceptions and tackles in potentially dangerous areas.

Paul Pogba - 6/10: He misplaced or over hit several passes in key areas and should have buried his chance late on.

Attack

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10: Fernandes’ work rate was phenomenal but his end product wasn’t. He should have also taken his chance better.

Anthony Martial - 6/10: The Frenchman displayed some tidy dribbling in the first half but went missing for the majority of the match.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10: The forward was caught offside on several occasions and failed to create or take any real opportunities. 

