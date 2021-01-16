Manchester United's  predicted line up to face Liverpool

A blockbuster Super Sunday tie sees Manchester United play Liverpool in the Premier League. The North West clash which could see United extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points if they can win at Anfield - a feat no club has managed to do since April 2017.

United boast an exceptional league away record which stretches back to February 2020 , which was the last time United lost away from home. Ahead of the game at Merseyside , here's how United could line up against The Reds.

GK - David De Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's faith in De Gea should continue coming into this vital game. An increase in his performances this season has seen Dean Henderson start just one Premier League game this season - at his former club Sheffield United. The Spanish shot-stopper is expected to start at Anfield as a result.

RB - Aaron Wan Bissaka

With back up right back Timothy Fosu-Mensah's departure to Leverkusen finalised last week , Wan-Bissaka looks certain to start at Merseyside on Sunday afternoon. An assist against Aston Villa could provide Wan Bissaka with some confidence coming into a huge game.

Having started in 15 out of 17 league games this season , it would be a surprise if Solskjaer gave Brandon Williams the nod at right-back ahead of the ever-present Wan Bissaka.

CB - Eric Bailly

With a clean sheet against Burnley collected in midweek , alongside colossal performances against Aston Villa and Wolves , Bailly is expected to start at centre back against Liverpool. With Lindelof's recent injury problems , Bailly should keep his place in Solskjaer's eleven.

CB - Harry Maguire

Captain Harry Maguire is set to start once more in the derby after featuring against Liverpool in both meetings last season. Partnering Bailly in recent games has seen an increase in Maguire performances after being heavily critised earlier in the season. Furthermore , he's featured in all United's league games this season

LB - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw could count himself very lucky to feature in tonight's derby following his controversial challenge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Solskjaer has another left-back to choose from in this fixture by the name of Alex Telles but with Shaw having featured in 13 out of 17 league games this season and his defensive ability ahead of Telles , the Englishman should feature at Anfield.

DM - Fred

Fred should return to the line up against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon having not featured in the midweek clash at Burnley. Solskjaer's faith in Fred for the big games in the league may continue having already featured the Brazilian against Spurs , Chelsea , Arsenal and Manchester City this season.

The last meeting between the sides at Anfield saw Fred perform the better out of his United teammates and could have a key role in breaking up passage of plays from an energetic Liverpool side.

DM - Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is set to return to the starting eleven having also not featured in the midweek game against Burnley. Nemanja Matic starting in midweek showed Solskjaer may have rested McTominay for this game. The partnership of Fred and McTominay in midfield is set to return to play against Klopp's Reds.

AM - Bruno Fernandes

The first name on the team sheet for United will be without a doubt - Bruno Fernandes. With 18 goal contributions in 17 games in the league , Fernandes's sensational impact for United is there to see.

This will be Fernandes's first time featuring against Liverpool since joining the club in February 2020 and Solskjaer will be counting on his talisman to have a big say in this important game.

RW - Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is almost certain to start against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon but the question on United's fans lips would be, where does he start?. Solskjaer's eleven in recent games has seen Rashford start on the right hand side.

However , Rashford is predominantly a left winger who enjoys cutting onto stronger right foot but due to Pogba's improved performances on the left and Martial's lack of goal threat upfront - Solskjaer has prioritised the left wing role for the two Frenchman to battle it out for.

Rashford is seen to operate very well at right wing as seen in fixtures at Turf Moor and against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford. And could do so again against Liverpool.

LW - Paul Pogba

​​​​​​​Paul Pogba is slowly becoming United's big game player after having a hugely impacting games against Wolves , Aston Villa and most notably Burnley. The Frenchman scored a superb match winning goal at Turf Moor to send United top of the league by three points.

Due to Solskjaer's faith in McTominay and Fred in the pivot role , Pogba could operate as a left winger at Anfield - a role he's performed very well for United in recent weeks.

​​​​​​​ST - Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial could return to the striker duties at Anfield after featuring as a left wing against Burnley in midweek. The midweek game saw Martial come off with an apparent hamstring injury but a late fitness test according to Solskjaer will see if the Frenchman features at Anfield. If all goes well , he's set to start as a centre forward for United.