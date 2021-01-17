Reading Women 1-1 Arsenal Women: Points shared at the Madejski

Reading did enough to earn a share of the points against Arsenal, who currently sit third in the Women's Super League table.

An early goal from Lauren Bruton was cancelled out just before half time by top goal scorer, Vivianne Miedema.

A nervous start for Arsenal cost them today as the Royal's came back fighting after their defeat last weekend.

The game

It took just five minutes to open the scoring at the Madejski Stadium and it was Reading who found the early goal through Lauren Bruton. The Royals were awarded a free-kick on the left hand side and Bruton was able to get on the end of Emma Mitchell's delivery at the near post and turn it into the back of the net. It was a perfectly crafted set piece for Reading, who were full of confidence in the opening moments of the game.

Arsenal, however, took a while to settle into the game, looking especially shaky in defence with Reading taking full advantage of that by closing down every ball.

It was just before half-time that Arsenal began to see some more of the possession and building pressure. Vivianne Miedema made things level after 40 minutes from a superb save by Grace Moloney, the top goal scorer this season was there to follow it up for a tap into the back of the net.

Second half

A triple change at the break saw the introduction of Leah Williamson, Jen Beattie and Beth Mead for the Gunners.

Not long into the second half, Reading found themselves with a free-kick in a similar position to the one that led to the first goal but this time the Arsenal goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger was equal to it, palming away for a counter-attack. A challenge by Jess Fishlock not only stopped the play but also saw her get a yellow card.

On the hour mark, the Royal's found themselves on the attack again where Mitchell was able to shoot from range but could not get past Zinsberger.

At the other end moments later, Mead chased down her own flick on and delivered an excellent ball into the area that Miedema could only put high.

Arsenal continued to grow pile on the pressure in the second half with Moloney being tested on various occasions. Jill Roord was denied from a flick-on at point-blank range and a scramble in the box was able to be cleared by the Reading defence.

It was not long before the end of the game that a collision between Kristine Leine and her own goalkeeper saw her get stretchered off the pitch with her leg strapped up. She was replaced by Fara Williams for the nine minutes of stoppage time.

Neither side could find the crucial winner and the points were shared at the Madejski Stadium.