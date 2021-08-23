Chelsea and West Ham have 'verbal agreement' over Kurt Zouma transfer

Chelsea and West Ham reportedly have a verbal agreement regarding Kurt Zouma moving across the capital, according to The Athletic.

The Blues beat London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the weekend, where the centre back was an unused substitute, as has been the case for much of the past few months since Thomas Tuchel took charge.

Therefore, it doesn't come as too much of a surprise for most fans to see that Zouma is looking for a move away, especially given the competition in his position from the likes of Trevoh Chalobah who has burst onto the scene recently.

Fee Agreed

As reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic, the two clubs involved have agreed a price of around £25 million, with the sale to a Premier League rival evidently not a concern here.

There has supposedly been interest from the Hammers for some time now, with the valuation of the player being a sticking point that made it seem as though the move would not be completed.

Now, however, the transfer appears closer than ever, especially given the Frenchman's desire to stay in London, rather than move abroad anywhere.

Personal Terms Difficulty

While the fee for the player has now been agreed though, David Moyes may have a big decision to make if he wants Zouma as part of his squad.

The player is reportedly wanting a pay rise from what he currently earns - suggested to be around £65,000 a week - to £125,000 a week instead.

Embed from Getty Images

This hugely inflated wage demand would not only cause a financial hit for an already stingy ownership, but also potentially cause some dressing room rifts.

With such a salary, Zouma would be the highest-paid member of the first team, surpassing that of Andriy Yarmolenko by some £10,000 per week.

Potential Repercussions

Should this move go through, it could mean a new centre back arriving at Chelsea, with Jules Kounde the subject of much speculation recently.

The 22-year-old's transfer, according to The Athletic, hinges on the aforementioned Zouma's move going through due to the large competition for spaces.

Embed from Getty Images

Whether Sevilla would be willing to sell, and for that matter for what price, remains to be seen, but with Zouma looking as though he is all but gone, Blues' fans could be in for an exciting last few days of the transfer window.