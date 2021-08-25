Nuno's men to visit Molineux in Carabao Cup third round

Just a few days after Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in match week #2 of the Premier League in a hard fought battle at the Molineux Stadium, it's been confirmed these teams will face off again in the Carabao Cup third round.

The tie will be played the week commencing 20th September.

2020 / 21 season

Spurs will try to repeat their 2020 / 21 Carabao Cup campaign, where under Jose Mourinho, they managed to make a final run defeating the likes of Leyton Orient, Chelsea, Stoke City and Brentford.

Tottenham would end up losing in the final stage of the competition against Manchester City 0-1, which happened to be the same week they sacked the Portuguese manager in a very controversial way.

Reactions

Wolves earned their spot in the third round following their convincing 0-4 victory over Nottingham Forest away from home.

“It’s very important, for me, all the competitions have massive importance to us because that’s the way I live, and I bring the way I live to the way I work,” Wolves manager Bruno Lage said after securing his spot in the next round of the competition.

“The most important thing is tomorrow, the next game, understand what happened in the last game, we had two days to prepare, and I put the best eleven for this competition.”

On the other hand, Spurs enter at this stage due to their involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

''In the beginning of the game and yesterday when we arrived it was always special,'' Nuno Espírito Santo said about having mixed emotions coming back to Wolverhampton following Tottenham's Premier League win at the Molineux this past weekend.

''It was four years of our lives together and a lot of memories that will stick together and then the game starts and everything moves on.''

In his time there, Espírito Santo led Wolves to the Premier League promotion in his first season in charge of the squad and to European competitions for the first time in 39 years