Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Pacos De Ferreira: Team News, Manager Comments and Prediction.

Following a disastrous first-leg for Tottenham Hotspur in Portugal, Nuno Espírito Santo's men will try to turn the page around and secure their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Spurs, who lost the first leg 0-1 with a squad full of academy players, is expected to start a much stronger side in their second leg match-up, and will have great momentum after their two-game undefeated run in the Premier League.

Harry Kane has also confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this coming season, and will most likely feature in the game against Pacos De Ferreira.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

It will be interesting to see who Nuno Espírito Santo decides to start for Spurs, considering they face Watford on Sunday and he's previously stated that he will provide opportunities for every player in the first-team squad.

Team news

Spurs: Centre-backs Joe Rodon and Cameron Carter-Vickers won't be available to play tomorrow because of their respective injuries.

Rodon sustained an injury during training last week while Carter-Vickers was substituted in the first-leg against Pacos De Ferreira, and was diagnosed with a grade 1 minor ankle sprain.

Pacos: Helder and Lucas Silva are in line to return for Pacos de Ferreira after they dropped out of the side for the game versus Estoril this past weekend.

Matchoi Djalo will most likely start for the away side after having only been named as a substitute for the last two fixtures.

Predicted lineups

Spurs

Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, John, Gil, Kane and Moura

Pacos

Ferreira, Fernando, Da Silva Ramos, Baixinho, Antunes, Luiz Carlos, Eustaquio, Djalo, Uliton, Helder and Silva

Espírito Santo's reaction

"Major ones are the absence of Joe (Rodon) and Cameron [Carter-Vickers]. Joe is not fit. He is much much better but he is not going to join us," Nuno said about Rodon's availability for the game and his Wales call-up in September.

"We have to be aware of the situation so a lot of things have been going on with players who are going to join national teams. I don’t think Joe will be but let’s wait and see. For the first games for sure he will not be fit. Like the cases with our South American players - due to the circumstances there is a big issue with that as well."

Prediction

Tottenham is expected to play with their first team, and considering that is the case for this second leg fixture, Espírito Santo's men will win by a large amount of goals and leave no doubt they are the better side overall.